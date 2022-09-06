AIJC Student Fellowships: Call for Applications

13 October – 2 November 2022

We will be returning to face-to-face conferencing for this year’s African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC2022) in Johannesburg.



It will be our 18th gathering and it promises to be a bumper event: three days of sharing great stories, discussing the challenges we face in the field, training, networking and setting up collaborations.



Key speakers include award-winning journalists from across the world, and Africa’s best. This is a chance to hear and meet those leading the field and enhance your skills with the latest tools and tips.



In 2022, with the support of our sponsors and partners, we have a budget for student fellowships offered to students currently in their final year of an undergraduate, Honours or Master’s degree in journalism.



More information is available at www.aijc.africa or follow us on Twitter @AIJC_Conference.



The fellowship covers your travel costs to and from the conference and hotel accommodation in

Johannesburg.



To apply for a place, please fill in this form, send your CV and a covering note from your head of department or equivalent, and a motivation of not more than 500 words to conference@journalism.co.za



Applications close September 16th, 2022.



Successful applicants will be notified by email by September 30th, 2022.