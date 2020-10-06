All4Women and Living & Loving seeks analyst/content producer

All4Women has a mid-junior position for an online analyst/content producer.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Reports and analyses: Provide ongoing reports and analyses (ad-hoc, daily, weekly, quarterly and annually) on All4Women content and newsletters, using Google Analytics and third party applications. Provide editors, journalists and all relevant role players with data to support decision-making and content strategies in a timeous manner as directed. Show initiative to identify and pursue new and existing trends, using various data tools and analyses. Translate behaviour/engagement, conversion, competitive and demographic data into analyses and actionable insights that can be used to produce relevant, high quality content for maximum engagement and consumer satisfaction on a daily basis; including digital engagement and article/story performance, conversion funnels, forecasting, competitive research, and pro-actively find opportunities for optimisation.

Social media management and facilitation: Ensure that social media platforms stay up to date with relevant, goal-driven content, specific for social media channels and social needs and optimise all digital content for the identified target market, based on data analyses. Analyse data and compile reports to monitor and improve the performance of all social media channels.

SEO and organic content: Research, create and send relevant keywords and content ideas to section editors in order to create seasonal and evergreen content. Report on and analyse all organic traffic. Create an SEO strategy for All4Women and Living & Loving. Manage both organic and paid search campaigns and incorporate SEO and SEM tactics and strategies to optimise all digital content.



REQUIREMENTS

Undergraduate degree or relevant, proven work experience.

Advanced experience with Google Analytics and experience presenting insights from to business stakeholders.

Experience with social insights and analytics such as Facebook insights, Twitter trending, YouTube trends, etc.