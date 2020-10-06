All4Women and Living & Loving seeks analyst/content producer

All4Women has a mid-junior position for an online analyst/content producer.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Reports and analyses:
- Provide ongoing reports and analyses (ad-hoc, daily, weekly, quarterly and annually) on All4Women content and newsletters, using Google Analytics and third party applications. Provide editors, journalists and all relevant role players with data to support decision-making and content strategies in a timeous manner as directed.
- Show initiative to identify and pursue new and existing trends, using various data tools and analyses.
- Translate behaviour/engagement, conversion, competitive and demographic data into analyses and actionable insights that can be used to produce relevant, high quality content for maximum engagement and consumer satisfaction on a daily basis; including digital engagement and article/story performance, conversion funnels, forecasting, competitive research, and pro-actively find opportunities for optimisation.
- Social media management and facilitation:
- Ensure that social media platforms stay up to date with relevant, goal-driven content, specific for social media channels and social needs and optimise all digital content for the identified target market, based on data analyses.
- Analyse data and compile reports to monitor and improve the performance of all social media channels.
- SEO and organic content:
- Research, create and send relevant keywords and content ideas to section editors in order to create seasonal and evergreen content.
- Report on and analyse all organic traffic.
- Create an SEO strategy for All4Women and Living & Loving.
- Manage both organic and paid search campaigns and incorporate SEO and SEM tactics and strategies to optimise all digital content.
REQUIREMENTS
- Undergraduate degree or relevant, proven work experience.
- Advanced experience with Google Analytics and experience presenting insights from to business stakeholders.
- Experience with social insights and analytics such as Facebook insights, Twitter trending, YouTube trends, etc.
- Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za
- Reference in subject line: Online Analyst/Content Producer.
- Closing date for applications: 23 October 2020.
- Preference will be given to individual who will add to the diversity of the organisation.
- The Citizen reserves the right not to fill the position.