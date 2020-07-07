All4Women + Living & Loving analyst/content producer

All4Women has a mid-junior level position for an Online Analyst/Content Producer.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Reports and analysis:

Provide on-going reports and analysis (ad-hoc, daily, weekly, quarterly and annually) on All4Women content and newsletters using Google Analytics and 3 rd party applications. Provide editors, journalists and all relevant role players with data to support decision-making and content strategies in a timeous manner as directed.

party applications. Provide editors, journalists and all relevant role players with data to support decision-making and content strategies in a timeous manner as directed. Show initiative to identify and pursue new and existing trends using various data tools and analysis.

Translate behavioural/engagement, conversion, competitive and demographic data into analyses and actionable insights that can be used to produce relevant, high quality content for maximum engagement and consumer satisfaction on a daily basis; this should include digital engagement and article/story performance, conversion funnels, forecasting, competitive research, and pro-actively find opportunities for optimisation.

Social media management and facilitation:

Work with Editors and Section Editors to ensure that social media platforms stay up to date with relevant, goal driven content specific for social channels and social needs and optimise all digital content for the identified target market based on data analysis.

Analyse and compile reports to monitor, and improve, the performance of all social media channels.

SEO and organic content:

Research, create and send relevant keyword and content ideas to section editors in order to create seasonal and evergreen content.

Report and Analyse all organic traffic.

Create an SEO strategy for All4Women and Living & Loving.

Manage both organic and paid search campaigns and incorporate SEO and SEM tactics and strategies to optimise all digital content.

REQUIREMENTS

Undergraduate degree or relevant; proven work experience.

Advanced experience with Google Analytics and experience presenting insights form GA to business stakeholders

Experience with social insights and analytics such as Facebook insights, Twitter trending, YouTube trends, etc

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organization.

Suitable CV’s to be sent to cvs@citizen.co.za using ANALYST / CONTENT PRODUCER as the Subject line;

Closing date for applications: 24 July 2020

Should you not receive feedback 3 weeks after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.