Business Insider seeks Business and Investment Reporter X2 (CPT & JHB)

Job Details
Job Description
Main Purpose of the job:
The journalists will provide Business Insider readers with excellent coverage of the South African business sector and investment industry sector.
Job Outputs:
* Providing authoritative analysis of corporate news, and what it may mean for all stakeholders, including investors and consumers.
* Reporting on financial statements and interpreting complex news in an accessible way for Business Insider’s audience.
* Analysis of investment products, and personal finance topics.
* Investigative journalism which secures exclusive, market-moving news.
* Accurate and clear reports with minimal factual and language errors.
Skills and Competencies:
* The successful candidate is an experienced business journalist with a wide network of relationships across industries.
* A demonstrated commitment to the highest standard of journalism and ethical reporting.
* A proven ability to deliver breaking news, fast and without errors.
* A strong track record of writing analysis on various business- and investment-related topics.
* Experience in identifying and developing in-depth stories over longer periods.
* Financially literate, with an ability to analyse financial statements, and an understanding of capital markets.
Qualifications and experience:
* At least 5 years’ experience as a financial journalist.
* A proven track record in companies reporting.
* A relevant tertiary qualification.
* Digital experience in a business news environment is recommended.
– Please note x2 journalist posts available – x1 CPT based & x1 JHB based –
Given the employment equity policy of Media24, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups.