Business Insider seeks Business and Investment Reporter X2 (CPT & JHB)

Job Description

Main Purpose of the job:

The journalists will provide Business Insider readers with excellent coverage of the South African business sector and investment industry sector.

Job Outputs:

* Providing authoritative analysis of corporate news, and what it may mean for all stakeholders, including investors and consumers.

* Reporting on financial statements and interpreting complex news in an accessible way for Business Insider’s audience.

* Analysis of investment products, and personal finance topics.

* Investigative journalism which secures exclusive, market-moving news.

* Accurate and clear reports with minimal factual and language errors.

Skills and Competencies:

* The successful candidate is an experienced business journalist with a wide network of relationships across industries.

* A demonstrated commitment to the highest standard of journalism and ethical reporting.

* A proven ability to deliver breaking news, fast and without errors.

* A strong track record of writing analysis on various business- and investment-related topics.

* Experience in identifying and developing in-depth stories over longer periods.

* Financially literate, with an ability to analyse financial statements, and an understanding of capital markets.

Qualifications and experience:

* At least 5 years’ experience as a financial journalist.

* A proven track record in companies reporting.

* A relevant tertiary qualification.

* Digital experience in a business news environment is recommended.

– Please note x2 journalist posts available – x1 CPT based & x1 JHB based –

Given the employment equity policy of Media24, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups.