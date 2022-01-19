Call for entries: Taco Kuiper Awards for Investigative Journalism 2022

The Taco Kuiper Award recognised outstanding examples of investigative reporting that reveal untold stories, hold the powerful into account, and question those in public life.

The top prize is R200 000 and the runner-up wins R100 000.

The Award is open to all journalists (which includes those who work in broadcast, online, and photography) for stories about South Africa. The call for entries for the 2022 Taco Kuiper Awards is NOW OPEN, inviting you to submit stories published or broadcast in 2021. Entries close at 14H00 on Friday 4th February 2022.

Please find the entry form and read the guidelines for entries here.