Forbes Africa seeks research analyst and social media curator

Social Media: Do you have good social media strategy / communication skills? Those with experience working as social media coordinators for a media outlet may apply, especially if you are keen to work hard and grow, across both print and online. Reporting / writing skills a must. Apply to FORBES AFRICA; Renuka.Methil@abn360.com

Research: Are you good at designing surveys, and great at qualitative and quantitative research? If you are a research analyst who can also convert dour data into impressive prose, apply to FORBES AFRICA; Renuka.Methil@abn360.com