Green Media Accelerator Launched In Nairobi To Drive Sustainable Media Innovation

[Nairobi, Kenya, 25 March 2025] – The Consortium for Human Rights and Media (CHARM), through three of its partners – the Wits Centre for Journalism, Fojo Media Institute, and Magamba Network – is excited to announce the launch of the Green Media Accelerator.

Happening at Aga Khan University from 26 – 28 March 2025, the Accelerator is a first of its kind intensive African bootcamp on environmental reporting, climate justice, investigative journalism and content creation that will host some of the most promising green media startups from across Africa. The bootcamp will lead to cutting edge new climate and environmental productions supported with startup grants, as well as a distribution plan on multiple digital platforms amplifying grassroots voices on climate, environment and rights issues. The bootcamp will deepen the skills of five selected startups from Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

This program seeks to empower journalists and creators to produce high-quality and impactful content that raises awareness about the critical issues of the climate crisis and environmental sustainability by offering mentorship, funding and access to cutting-edge media tools.

The program will also equip participants to inspire action, amplify marginalised voices, and contribute to the global movement toward a more sustainable and equitable future for all through storytelling via digital platforms and creative media campaigns. A key aim of the Accelerator is to support innovative content creators who are aiming to tell an important climate justice story that aims to amplify an ongoing community-based campaign, supports movement-building or leads to progressive policy change.

CHARM and its partners have built a program that will foster a collaborative environment where participants access mentorship, funding, and the tools they need to amplify their work in creating meaningful change.

Key Features of the Green Media Accelerator Program:

● Expert Mentorship: Participants will benefit from mentorship from media industry leaders, environmental advocates, and climate justice movements, ensuring their projects have the guidance needed to make a lasting impact.

● Access to Funding: Selected participants will be given the opportunity to secure funding and grants, enabling them to bring their green media initiatives to life with the resources required to reach a global audience.

● Collaborative Resources: The program will offer access to advanced media tools, production facilities, and digital platforms to ensure participants can create and share high-quality content that resonates with audiences worldwide.

● Networking and Partnerships: Participants will also have opportunities to connect with other media professionals, climate activists, and sustainability-focused organizations, fostering collaborations that drive real-world change.

The Green Media Accelerator Program invited applications from individual journalists/creators, organisations, and media startups from across Africa who are dedicated to creating media content that promotes environmental justice, climate action, and sustainable development. The program is designed to support diverse forms of media including documentaries, media campaigns, digital platforms and community engagement projects that address the urgent need for environmental protection and a just energy transition not based on fossil fuels.

Quotations:

“We live in turbulent times where Africa is heating up due to global warming caused by humanity’s addiction to fossil fuels. As a continent we only produce 4% of global carbon emissions yet we face disproportionate and catastrophic consequences such as drought, crop failure and rising sea levels. It is key that we build more platforms for our young African storytellers to raise awareness about the climate emergency and the need for a just energy transition not based on fossil fuels. We aim to use the Green Media Accelerator to do just that so that we connect storytellers with climate movements in order to turbocharge the struggle for a more just, equitable and green Africa,” — Samm Farai Monro, Creative Director – Magamba Network

“We hope the GMA model will be used by others in the journalism space to influence the production of high quality, evidence-based information in a world where we seem to be drowning in mis- and disinformation.” — Dinesh Balliah, Director – Wits Centre for Journalism

“Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, and the media has a vital role in conveying its urgency. The Green Media Accelerator is a key initiative designed to empower journalists from Africa to report on climate justice issues with accuracy, depth, and urgency.” — Jean Nyaradzo Mujati, Programme Manager- Fojo Media Institute

About CHARM:

The Consortium for Human Rights and Media (CHARM) is a coalition of organizations committed to advancing human rights through the power of media. By fostering collaboration and innovation, CHARM works to provide media professionals with the tools, resources, and platforms needed to advocate for social justice and sustainable development.

About Wits Centre for Journalism:

The Wits Centre for Journalism is renowned for its commitment to excellence in journalism education and its focus on critical, investigative, and socially responsible media practices. It plays a pivotal role in fostering the next generation of media professionals who contribute to societal change. Read more about them here: Wits Centre for Journalism | University of the Witwatersrand

About Fojo Media Institute:

The Fojo Media Institute is dedicated to supporting independent media and fostering media literacy around the world. Through its training and support programs, Fojo works to ensure that journalists are equipped with the skills to cover critical issues, including environmental sustainability and human rights. Read more about them here: Fojo Media Institute

About Magamba Network:

Magamba Network is Africa’s trailblazing creative and digital media organization dedicated to social justice and climate action. The network supports youth-focused projects that harness the power of media, tech & creativity to challenge societal norms and drive positive change. Read more about them here: Magamba Network

For any media inquiries, please contact:

Joyce Kimani

Communication officer: Consortium for Human Rights and Media (CHARM)

Cell contact: +254727162954

Email: JoyceK@defenddefenders.org

Website: https://charmafrica.org/