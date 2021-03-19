Midweek Webinar: Year 2 of teaching under Covid: lessons and plans

It’s almost exactly a year since the first cases of Covid-19 emerged in Africa, and journalism schools quickly had to pivot to new ways of working. Who would have thought that we would be entering a second year of working in this way? It seems a good time to compare notes again, and see what we have learned and are planning. Are j-schools able to maintain quality with very limited opportunities to do practical journalism? Will we ever go back to normal? What are the positives? What new skills do journalism teachers need? Are there opportunities to make better use of the growing network of African journalism teachers, to access resources, new tools, virtual lectureships or similar?

Join Wits Journalism staff and students for our Midweek Webinar, the first in 2021, for a discussion of these and other questions.

When: Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Time: 12:00pm CAT (10am GMT)

Panellists:

Prof Monica Chibita, Faculty of Journalism, Media & Communication, Uganda Christian University

Prof Marion Walton, Centre for Film and Media Studies, UCT

Zoe Titus, Namibia Media Trust

In conversation with Prof Franz Krüger, Head of Wits Journalism

RSVP here: https://bit.ly/3vHWGxK