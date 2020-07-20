The Citizen seeks a Digital Business Writer

An exciting opportunity for a go-getter with an excellent sense for business news exists as a mid-senior business writer in The Citizen’s editorial department.

The ideal candidate will have the opportunity to be at the forefront of daily digital business news gathering and production in South Africa.

This is a dynamic position which requires an individual with a proven track record as a business and financial journalist.

Main Responsibilities:

Identify and write high quality articles on a number of business and financial interests for a wide audience.

Ensure that content remains relevant to The Citizen’s differing audiences.

Constantly track performance of written articles and make improvements where necessary.

Plan, commission and execute multimedia stories with a focus on business, financial interests, personal finance, etc.

Be the authority on all business, economic and financial developments in South Africa.

Contribute story ideas to other editorial sections. Work with relevant editors to generate business-orientated content for these sections.

Core Competencies:

Knowledge/Experience

An appropriate bachelor’s or higher degree in Journalism or appropriate work experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in mainstream journalism, with a proven track record in business news and financial reporting, including a wide range of industries

Digital newsroom experience advantageous

Good network of contacts

Good talent for writing and copy tasting abilities

Advanced awareness of the media law and current trends

Skills

Good news gathering skills

Excellent communication skills

Good computer skills

Excellent people/interview skills

Excellent organisational skills

Good administrative skills

Attitude

Ability to work under pressure

News awareness

Self-motivated

Deadline driven

Team player

Other requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 qualification or SAQA Accredited Equivalent a must

Valid driver’s licence a must

Own vehicle a must

Ability to work irregular hours

Solid references

No criminal record

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Digital Business Writer

Closing date for applications: 29 July 2020.

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.