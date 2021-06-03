The Citizen seeks a Digital News Editor

An exciting opportunity for a go-getter with an excellent sense for news exists as a Digital News Editor in The Citizen’s Editorial department.

The ideal candidate will have the opportunity to be at the forefront of daily digital news gathering and production in South Africa.

This is a dynamic position which needs someone with a passion for breaking news.

Main Responsibilities:

Quickly identify, assign and publish news stories.

Work closely with content producers and journalists to develop stories.

Drive best digital and social media practices to create engaging content.

Monitor audience metrics and adapt content to increase users and maximize engagement.

Edit and rewrite reporters’ copy and also produce/write digital stories.

Gather news by monitoring the wires and other media to ensure that topical stories are being picked up on.

Generate story ideas.

Check accuracy of articles by reporters and content administrators.

Attend general news meetings and update news diary daily.

Coordinate news flow by ensuring relevant stories discussed during the morning meeting are covered and uploaded according to deadlines.

Ensure that news articles from the print and digital departments are shared effectively on social media.

Line edit stories in order to identify problems such as libel or inaccuracy and to ensure complete fairness.

Liaise with photographic department to ensure visual elements of stories.

Liaise with fellow editors, reporters, production desk, bureaus and senior editors.

Mentor and train content administrators and interns in order to produce outstanding copy.

Assist in hiring staff.

Drive the social media strategy.

Core Competencies:

Knowledge/Experience

An appropriate bachelor’s or higher degree in Journalism or appropriate work experience.

Minimum 8 years' experience in mainstream journalism, with a proven track record in hard news gathering and digital newsroom experience.

, with a proven track record in hard news gathering and digital newsroom experience. Suitable experience managing a news desk / team of reporters

Good talent for writing and copy tasting abilities

Advanced awareness of the media law and current trends

Skills

Good news gathering skills

Excellent communication skills

Good computer skills

Excellent people management skills

Excellent organisational skills

Good administrative skills

Attitude

Ability to work under pressure

News awareness

Self-motivated

Deadline driven

Team player

Other requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 qualification or SAQA Accredited Equivalent

Valid driver’s licence

Own reliable vehicle

Ability to work irregular hours

Solid references

No criminal record

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Digital News Editor

Closing date for applications: 18 June 2021

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.