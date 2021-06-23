The Citizen seeks a Rewriter in its Editorial department

The Citizen has a vacancy for a Rewriter in its Editorial department. The successful candidate will have a dual reporting line to the Print Editor and Digital Editor.
Requirements and Experience:
Main Responsibilities:
- Liaise with both the print and online news desks
- Re-write copy to:
- Produce the freshest, most newsworthy angle (sending back to the desk if necessary)
- Produce copy which is bright and readable
- Produce copy which conforms to the style, and overall editorial strategy of The Citizen
Knowledge:
- Matric/Grade 12 qualification or SAQA Accredited Equivalent
- An appropriate Bachelor’s or higher degree in Journalism or a related qualification.
- Experienced journalist with at least ten years’ experience in a news editing or senior position in a mainstream media organisation.
- Advanced awareness of media law and current trends.
- High degree of professional journalistic conduct
Skills
- Excellent communication and people skills
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint Outlook)
- Excellent organisational and administrative skills
Attitude
- Ability to work under pressure and accurately
- Ability to work according to print and online deadlines
- News awareness
- Self-motivated
- Ability to work both independently and in a team
Other requirements:
- Valid driver’s licence
- Own vehicle
- Solid references
- No criminal record
Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za
Reference in subject line: Rewriter
Closing date for applications: 25 June 2021
Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.
The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.