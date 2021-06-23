The Citizen seeks a Rewriter in its Editorial department

The Citizen has a vacancy for a Rewriter in its Editorial department. The successful candidate will have a dual reporting line to the Print Editor and Digital Editor.

Requirements and Experience:

Main Responsibilities:

Liaise with both the print and online news desks

Re-write copy to:

Produce the freshest, most newsworthy angle (sending back to the desk if necessary) Produce copy which is bright and readable Produce copy which conforms to the style, and overall editorial strategy of The Citizen

Knowledge:

Matric/Grade 12 qualification or SAQA Accredited Equivalent

An appropriate Bachelor’s or higher degree in Journalism or a related qualification.

Experienced journalist with at least ten years’ experience in a news editing or senior position in a mainstream media organisation.

Advanced awareness of media law and current trends.

High degree of professional journalistic conduct

Skills

Excellent communication and people skills

Excellent knowledge of MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint Outlook)

Excellent organisational and administrative skills

Attitude

Ability to work under pressure and accurately

Ability to work according to print and online deadlines

News awareness

Self-motivated

Ability to work both independently and in a team

Other requirements:

Valid driver’s licence

Own vehicle

Solid references

No criminal record

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Rewriter

Closing date for applications: 25 June 2021

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.