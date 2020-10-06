The Citizen seeks a video journalist

Remuneration: Market Related

Province: Gauteng

City: Industria West

The Citizen is seeking a Video Journalist. The suitable candidate will be part of a vibrant, forward-thinking team. It is the ideal opportunity for an energetic and self-motivated person with a strong interest in and insight into news, current affairs, lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as motoring. The ideal candidate will report directly to the Picture Editor.

The four main functions of the video journalist position are producer, reporter, video operator and video editor.

As a producer, you will develop and plan a live or taped video segment. This can include setting up interviews, determining where a segment is to be shot or selecting the different shots to be used.

As a reporter, you will compile data from various sources, investigate, analyze and write your stories, editing as needed. In essence, you will combine the duties with that of a news writer, deciding what particular slant a story will take.

As a cameramen, you will operate your own camera/device.

Due to the nature of the job and being on location, both in front of the camera and operating it, you will need to take the footage you’ve acquired and create news segments suitable for online broadcasting. This requires you to have knowledge of video editing equipment.

You must also be able to compile video stories using still imagery, cartoons, infographics to get your story across and captivate your audience

Responsibilities

Produce, shoot and edit original footage using a range of devices, including Sony XD-CAM camcorders, GoPros and cell phones.

Edit footage quickly and present it on multiple online platforms.

Write articles to accompany video footage.

Writing, editing and processing content in line with the publication’s style.

Uploading and editing relevant photos and videos.

Promotion of own content on social media platforms in line with the company’s digital strategy.

Work with the various editorial teams to ensure lively, interesting pieces.

Profile of Ideal Candidate

Experience in camera operation, DSLR & digital video cameras, sound equipment and the overall production process.

Tech savvy, with considerable knowledge of audiovisual equipment, hardware, software, troubleshooting and techniques used in photography, video production and editing.

Highly proficient in editing using relevant software.

Creative with an eye for detail and excellent communication skills.

Knowledge of safe work practices.

Display an interest in digital media technology and innovation.

.Core Competencies:

Knowledge/Experience

Matric/Grade 12 qualification or SAQA Accredited Equivalent

An appropriate qualification in Journalism / relevant technical qualification or appropriate work experience.

Proven experience in a similar position with showreel to match.

Excellent command of the English language.

Advanced awareness of media law and current trends.

Skills

Excellent communication skills.

Strong computer skills and a good knowledge of the web, multimedia and social media.

Excellent organisational skills.

Good administrative skills.

Work accurately with speed and focus.

Attitude

Ability to work under pressure.

News awareness.

Self-motivated.

Hunger to learn and develop quickly in a deadline driven environment.

Can work independently or as a member of a team.

Can take direction well.

Other requirements:

Valid driver’s licence

Own vehicle

Ability to work irregular hours

Solid references

No criminal record

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to nicoleg@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Video Journalist

Closing date for applications: 23 October 2020.

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.