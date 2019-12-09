TimesLive seeks Digital story producer

Reporting to: Digital editor: TimesLIVE

Department: Digital – TimesLIVE

Location: Parktown, Johannesburg

Job outline

Arena Holdings’ digital business unit has a vacancy for a one-year contract position for a junior story producer for the TimesLIVE website. The ideal candidate must have a passion for digital publishing, with a strong editorial background and proven skill in writing and editing in English. He or she will be able to work under pressure and on deadline. Knowledge of digital publishing systems, as well as practical experience using social media tools, is also required.

Main responsibilities

The primary responsibility will be the sub-editing and web production of stories on the TimesLIVE website (this includes rotational weekend shifts)

Aggregating and writing original content for TimesLIVE

Updating social media (Facebook and Twitter)

Keeping the TimesLIVE website, sometimes including the Sunday Times and Lifestyle pages, refreshed with new and accurate content through the week

Ensuring that traffic and audience targets are consistently met

Assisting in finding new ways to grow site audience and engagement

Candidates should also have:

A nose for news, strong language skills, and proven proof-reading, sub-editing, headline writing skills

Competency in using electronic editing and digital publishing tools, as well as analytics tools

Use SEO strategies and analytics tools to optimise content and identify new opportunities

Good understanding of social media best practice

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines

Qualifications

At least 3 years’ editorial experience, with experience in digital publishing

Relevant tertiary qualification in journalism, languages or media studies

Applications deadline: December 20 2019

E-mail subject line: TimesLIVE digital story producer

Your CV and cover letter should be addressed to: mediarecruitment@arena.africa, CC nthongoal@arena.africa.

Arena Holdings is an affirmative action employer and preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Should we not respond to you in the next 21 days, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.