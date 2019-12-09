TimesLive seeks Digital story producer

Reporting to: Digital editor: TimesLIVE
Department: Digital – TimesLIVE
Location: Parktown, Johannesburg
Job outline
Arena Holdings’ digital business unit has a vacancy for a one-year contract position for a junior story producer for the TimesLIVE website. The ideal candidate must have a passion for digital publishing, with a strong editorial background and proven skill in writing and editing in English. He or she will be able to work under pressure and on deadline. Knowledge of digital publishing systems, as well as practical experience using social media tools, is also required.
Main responsibilities
- The primary responsibility will be the sub-editing and web production of stories on the TimesLIVE website (this includes rotational weekend shifts)
- Aggregating and writing original content for TimesLIVE
- Updating social media (Facebook and Twitter)
- Keeping the TimesLIVE website, sometimes including the Sunday Times and Lifestyle pages, refreshed with new and accurate content through the week
- Ensuring that traffic and audience targets are consistently met
- Assisting in finding new ways to grow site audience and engagement
Candidates should also have:
- A nose for news, strong language skills, and proven proof-reading, sub-editing, headline writing skills
- Competency in using electronic editing and digital publishing tools, as well as analytics tools
- Use SEO strategies and analytics tools to optimise content and identify new opportunities
- Good understanding of social media best practice
- Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines
Qualifications
- At least 3 years’ editorial experience, with experience in digital publishing
- Relevant tertiary qualification in journalism, languages or media studies
Applications deadline: December 20 2019
E-mail subject line: TimesLIVE digital story producer
Your CV and cover letter should be addressed to: mediarecruitment@arena.africa, CC nthongoal@arena.africa.
Arena Holdings is an affirmative action employer and preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Should we not respond to you in the next 21 days, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.