Webinar Invite: Responsible Reporting on Whistleblowing

The Wits Centre for Journalism invites you to a special online session discussing ethical and responsible practices when reporting on whistleblowers. The webinar is based on the recently published WCJ handbook on Responsible Reporting on Whistleblowing, and will be hosted by award-winning journalist and author Mandy Wiener and WCJ lecturer and author Dr Nechama Brodie, who co-wrote the guide.

When: Thursday 21 August, 2pm.

🔗 Click here to register

Mandy and Nechama will be joined by guest experts and speakers including award-winning journalist Jeff Wicks, attorney Charl du Plessis, and economic and organised crime researcher Dr Ugljesa Radulovic (University of Johannesburg).

This is an essential webinar for journalists, editors and news workers, focused not only on best-practices for protecting potential whistleblowers and confidential sources, but also emphasising the importance of ethical, accountable, and transparent media practices when working on these kinds of investigations.

📕 Download the guide here.