Webinar: Regulation of Audiovisual Media Services in India and South Africa

When: Thursday, 30 October 2025, 12:00-13:00 (SAST)

> Click here to register.

The Media Leadership Think Tank, GIBS in partnership with the Wits Centre for Journalism, cordially invites you to a webinar exploring the evolving landscape of audiovisual regulation in India and South Africa. The webinar will examine how over-the-top (OTT) streaming services and online audiovisual platforms are transforming media consumption and prompting new regulatory challenges and opportunities in the Global South.

Background:

India and South Africa represent two significant and diverse media markets in the Global South, undergoing profound transformation in their audiovisual media landscape. Historically grounded in analogue broadcasting regulations, each country now faces the challenge of adapting regulatory frameworks to address the disruption brought by over-the-top (OTT) streaming services and online audiovisual platforms. These changes have fundamentally reshaped media consumption patterns, heightened issues of content diversity, local cultural representation, platform accountability and online safety, especially for vulnerable and marginalised groups.

In July 2025, the South African government published the Draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services. This draft policy document recognises the inadequacy of legacy laws such as the Electronic Communications Act 36 of 2005 and proposes a forward-looking, technology-neutral regulatory framework that includes traditional broadcasting, video sharing platforms and on-demand content services. The broadcasting industry, content producers and civil society have grown impatient with stalled regulatory reform, as the regulatory reform process started in 2016, and this draft white paper is the third version in five years. However, there is still hope that the latest draft white paper may prove to be the catalyst to finally deal with a long-outdated policy and legislative framework.

India similarly faces the challenge of rapid growth in digital platforms, a diverse and multilingual media environment, and complex policy discussion about regulation that balances market innovation, cultural sovereignty and safeguarding against harmful digital content. While regulatory measures differ across the states and platforms, India is exploring approaches that align it with international best practices while considering local socio-political realities and the structure of the domestic market.

Both countries face the challenge of managing a hybrid media landscape that includes legacy broadcasters and global digital platforms. However, South Africa’s regulatory reform is more formally developed through the White Paper process. In contrast, India’s approach is evolving, dealing with the complexities of regional diversity, interactions with state regulations, and norms set by global platforms–all of which create unique challenges in terms of inclusivity, enforcement and competition.

Webinar Objectives:

1. To examine how OTT streaming services and online audiovisual platforms are transforming media consumption and prompting new regulatory challenges and opportunities in the Global South;

2. To explore regulatory responses to global streaming platforms, including financial levies, local content funds and other measures; and

3. To facilitate cross-border exchange of policy insights and foster collaborative thinking and framing on media regulatory innovations suited to digital ecosystems of countries in the Global South.

Webinar Programme:

12:00 – 12:10: Welcome Remarks / Setting the Scene (Dr Dinesh Baliah, Director, Wits Centre for Journalism)



12:10 – 12:40: Comparative discussion: Regulation of Audiovisual Media Services in India and South Africa

12:50 – 13:00: Closing Remarks

Speakers:

• Prof Vibodh Parthasarathi, Associate Professor, Centre for Culture, Media and Governance, Jamila Millia Islamia

• Michael Markovitz, Director, Media Leadership Think Tank, GIBS

Moderator:

• Thandi Smith, Head of Programmes, Media Monitoring Africa

> Click here to register.

Biographies

Thandi Smith, Head of Programmes, Media Monitoring Africa (MMA)

Thandi has worked for Media Monitoring Africa for about fourteen years and is currently Head of Programmes for the organisation. She previously headed the Policy & Quality Programme, which focuses on a range of issues including media policy, regulation, digital rights, internet governance, and quality journalism. She holds a Master’s degree in Media Studies, obtained from the University of the Witswatersrand. Her dissertation examined issues of universal access in South Africa’s digital migration. She also obtained an Honours degree in Media Studies from the same institution. Thandi has a keen interest in research around information integrity, internet governance and media law.

Prof Vibodh Parthasarathi, Associate Professor, Centre for Culture, Media and Governance, Jamila Millia Islamia

Vibodh Parthasarathi has been at the forefront of media policy/industry studies in India. A winner of numerous grants, including from Ford Foundation, Canada’s IDRC, SSRC, India-New Zealand Education Council, he has been invited as a visiting scholar by University of Queensland, KU Leuven, University of Helsinki, IIT Bombay, and Lund University. Besides over 50 articles and chapters, Vibodh’s co-edited books include the best-selling Platform Capitalism in India (Palgrave) and the pioneering double-volume Indian Media Economy (OUP). His innovations in teaching media governance significantly feature in Pedagogy in Practice (Bloomsbury). Vibodh actively nurtures the ecosystem of media/policy studies through his roles at Media and Journalism Research Centre, The Esya Centre, and The Media Foundation; in book series at MIT Press, and Oxford University Press; and on boards of scientific journals, including Journal of Digital Media and Policy (Intellect), where he is Associate Editor. Vibodh has a Master’s from Erasmus University and a PhD from the University of Helsinki.

Michael Markovitz, Director, Media Leadership Think Tank, GIBS

Michael Markovitz is an adjunct faculty member at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Johannesburg and Director of the GIBS Media Leadership Think Tank — an independent research and advocacy platform advancing solutions for African media in support of democracy. As Faculty Lead, he co-designed and launched the inaugural Executive Programme in Media Leadership at GIBS in 2025.

Recognised as one of South Africa’s leading experts on media and tech policy, Michael was named among the top 50 alumni of Rhodes University’s School of Journalism and Media Studies in its first 50 years. In 2023, he convened a landmark global conference at GIBS that adopted Big Tech and Journalism: Principles for Fair Compensation, endorsed by 101 signatories from 28 countries. He has held senior roles in both the public and private sectors, including a five-year term as a board member of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

> Click here to register.