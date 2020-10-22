Wits Journalism seeks a Radio Network Co-ordinator

School of Literature, Language and Media – Dept of Journalism and Media Studies

Position: Radio Network Co-ordinator – full-time, fixed-term contract position, renewal subject to availability of funding

Grade: AD09

The Dept of Journalism and Media Studies is looking for a Radio Network Co-ordinator

Overall purpose of the position

To build the network of community radio partners and oversee co-produced shows, to teach and mentor.

Duties

Builds and maintains on-going relationships with the network of partner community radio stations

Oversees the production of public interest programming for and with partner stations, and participates in production of content

Teaching

Oversees the production of short-term radio projects

Oversees Radio Academy interns

Skill/knowledge requirements:

Knowledge of community media

Radio production experience

A postgraduate degree is desirable

Teaching and mentoring experience is desirable

This list is not exclusive and emphasis will be placed on sound work experience and proven abilities

Education/qualification

A degree in journalism or a cognate field, or equivalent experience

For further information, please contact franz.kruger@wits.ac.za

To apply : Submit a letter of motivation, a detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).

Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits/Self Service application/”Apply for a job”

External applicants are invited to apply, by registering their profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting applications

Closing Date: 3 November 2020

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted