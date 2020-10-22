Wits Journalism seeks a Radio Network Co-ordinator

School of Literature, Language and Media – Dept of Journalism and Media Studies
Position: Radio Network Co-ordinator – full-time, fixed-term contract position, renewal subject to availability of funding
Grade: AD09
The Dept of Journalism and Media Studies is looking for a Radio Network Co-ordinator
Overall purpose of the position
To build the network of community radio partners and oversee co-produced shows, to teach and mentor.
Duties
- Builds and maintains on-going relationships with the network of partner community radio stations
- Oversees the production of public interest programming for and with partner stations, and participates in production of content
- Teaching
- Oversees the production of short-term radio projects
- Oversees Radio Academy interns
Skill/knowledge requirements:
- Knowledge of community media
- Radio production experience
- A postgraduate degree is desirable
- Teaching and mentoring experience is desirable
This list is not exclusive and emphasis will be placed on sound work experience and proven abilities
Education/qualification
A degree in journalism or a cognate field, or equivalent experience
For further information, please contact franz.kruger@wits.ac.za
To apply: Submit a letter of motivation, a detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).
Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits/Self Service application/”Apply for a job”
External applicants are invited to apply, by registering their profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting applications
Closing Date: 3 November 2020
Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted