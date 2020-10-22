Wits Journalism seeks a Radio Network Co-ordinator

by | Oct 22, 2020 | 0 comments

School of Literature, Language and Media – Dept of Journalism and Media Studies

Position: Radio Network Co-ordinator – full-time, fixed-term  contract position, renewal subject to availability of funding

Grade: AD09

The Dept of Journalism and Media Studies is looking for a Radio Network Co-ordinator

 

Overall purpose of the position

To build the network of community radio partners and oversee co-produced shows, to teach and mentor.

Duties

  • Builds and maintains on-going relationships with the network of partner community radio stations
  • Oversees the production of public interest programming for and with partner stations, and participates in production of content
  • Teaching
  • Oversees the production of short-term radio projects
  • Oversees Radio Academy interns

 

Skill/knowledge requirements:

  • Knowledge of community media
  • Radio production experience
  • A postgraduate degree is desirable
  • Teaching and mentoring experience is desirable

This list is not exclusive and emphasis will be placed on sound work experience and proven abilities

 

Education/qualification

A degree in journalism or a cognate field, or equivalent experience

For further information, please contact franz.kruger@wits.ac.za

To apply: Submit a letter of motivation, a detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).

 

Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits/Self Service application/”Apply for a job”

External applicants are invited to apply, by registering their profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting applications

 

Closing Date: 3 November 2020

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted