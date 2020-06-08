Wits Justice Project seeks a Journalist

The Wits Justice Project seeks to appoint a Journalist based in Johannesburg.

Commence: 01 July 2020

Remuneration: Competitive Salary

Term: 6-months

Wits Justice Project (WJP):

The WJP is a project of the Journalism Department of the University of Witwatersrand. The WJP investigates miscarriages of justice and raises awareness of issues within the criminal justice system with an aim to advocate for change, strengthen procedures and build on reform efforts. This is achieved through investigative journalism, advocacy, research and education

Requirements:

A relevant degree from an accredited University

Proven ability to carry out journalistic research and investigations

A keen interest in human rights

Advantageous:

Ability to work as a member of a small, hard-working, team which is passionate about human rights.

Experience in investigative journalism: carrying out journalistic research and investigations

Have the passion, determination and skills to uncover miscarriages of justice through journalistic investigative methods

Multimedia skills (radio, video, film)

A willingness to work flexible hours, including weekends.

Job Description

The successful candidate will be required to:

Investigate and research, identify and interview and produce journalist products

Visit prisons, courts and police stations from time to time

Be willing to interview inmates

Evaluate and respond to correspondence from inmates

Work as a member of a small, hard-working, team which is passionate about human rights.

To apply, submit links to published work, a letter of motivation and a detailed CV by 14 June 2020 to simoniah.mashangoane@wits.ac.za

The WJP reserves the right not to make an appointment and continue searching after the closing date.

PLEASE NOTE ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED