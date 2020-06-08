Wits Justice Project seeks a Journalist

The Wits Justice Project seeks to appoint a Journalist based in Johannesburg.
Commence: 01 July 2020
Remuneration: Competitive Salary
Term: 6-months
Wits Justice Project (WJP):
The WJP is a project of the Journalism Department of the University of Witwatersrand. The WJP investigates miscarriages of justice and raises awareness of issues within the criminal justice system with an aim to advocate for change, strengthen procedures and build on reform efforts. This is achieved through investigative journalism, advocacy, research and education
Requirements:
- A relevant degree from an accredited University
- Proven ability to carry out journalistic research and investigations
- A keen interest in human rights
Advantageous:
- Ability to work as a member of a small, hard-working, team which is passionate about human rights.
- Experience in investigative journalism: carrying out journalistic research and investigations
- Have the passion, determination and skills to uncover miscarriages of justice through journalistic investigative methods
- Multimedia skills (radio, video, film)
- A willingness to work flexible hours, including weekends.
Job Description
The successful candidate will be required to:
- Investigate and research, identify and interview and produce journalist products
- Visit prisons, courts and police stations from time to time
- Be willing to interview inmates
- Evaluate and respond to correspondence from inmates
- Work as a member of a small, hard-working, team which is passionate about human rights.
To apply, submit links to published work, a letter of motivation and a detailed CV by 14 June 2020 to simoniah.mashangoane@wits.ac.za
The WJP reserves the right not to make an appointment and continue searching after the closing date.
PLEASE NOTE ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED