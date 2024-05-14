2024 African Fact-Checking Awards now open for entries

Now in its 11th year, Africa Check‘s African Fact-Checking Awards is the longest-running awards programme celebrating fact-checking journalism in the African media.

Entries for the 2024 awards are now open to journalists, journalism students and professional fact-checkers. In 2023, Africa Check received 236 entries from 24 African countries, and anticipate even more in 2024.

“The increasing number of entries over the years, along with the expansion of fact-checking practices across a number of countries, serves as a significant indicator of the imperative to uphold and promote a culture of accuracy across the continent. As more entities engage in fact-checking, whether they are independent organisations, media outlets, or governmental bodies, there’s a collective effort to verify public statements and claims, thereby fostering a culture where accuracy is valued and misinformation is challenged. This reflects a notable trend towards emphasising the importance of accuracy and truthfulness in information dissemination.” said Hlalani Gumpo, Africa Check’s head of outreach and impact.

She added: “These awards celebrate the individuals in Africa who dedicate themselves to the vital task of fact-checking. It’s our means of acknowledging and honouring their diligent efforts towards transparency, thereby advancing accuracy in public discourse”

James O’Kongo and Mary Kulundu were the 2023 winners in the Fact-Check of the Year by a Professional Fact-Checker category. O’kongo said: “I wish to dedicate this recognition to the unwavering journalists and fact-checkers who are committed to keeping the public well-informed and ensuring accountability among those in positions of power. Especially during challenging times, it remains essential for all of us to carry out our responsibilities with integrity and courage.”

Kulundu added: “This award underscores the critical importance of holding power to account, particularly during delicate periods of political tension within a country. Misinformation and disinformation can rapidly escalate tensions, making it essential for journalists and, importantly, fact-checkers to step up and ensure the public is not misled by propaganda.”

To qualify, entries must have been first published or broadcast in the period between 1 July 2023 and 14 July 2024. The fact-check should conclude that a claim about an important topic, originating in or relevant to Africa, is either misleading or false.

The awards have three categories, with one winner and one runner-up in each. The categories are:

Fact-Check of the Year by a Working Journalist

Fact-Check of the Year by a Professional Fact-Checker

Fact-Check of the Year by a Student Journalist

The winners of the working journalist and professional fact-checker categories will each receive US$3,000. Runners-up will receive $1,500. For the student journalist category, the winner will receive $2,000 and the runner-up $1,000.

Entries close at midnight GMT on 14 July 2024. For more information, and the terms and conditions, please visit the Africa Check awards page.

For media enquiries, please contact Hlalani Gumpo at hlalani@africacheck.org.

About Africa Check: Africa Check is a non-profit organisation set up in 2012 to promote accuracy in public debate and the media in Africa. The goal of its work is to raise the quality of information available to society across the continent.