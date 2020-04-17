.

Midweek webinar On The virus: will it kill journalism too?

Traditional news media have been struggling with the decline of their business model for some time, and the Covid-19 crisis has only made matters worse. Salaries are being cut, retrenchments and even closures are in discussion at many media houses – just as society’s need for reliable information is particularly acute. Is this the end of the road for journalism as we know it, or are there opportunities to find new, more durable models?

Join Wits Journalism staff and students for our Midweek Webinar, the second in a series, for a discussion of these and other questions.

When: Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Time: 12:00pm CAT (10am GMT)

Panellists:

Khadija Patel, editor of the Mail&Guardian

editor of the Mail&Guardian Mohamed Nanabhay, Deputy CEO of the Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF)

Deputy CEO of the Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF) Thandeka Gqubule, Economics Editor of SABC

In conversation with Prof Franz Krüger, Head of Wits Journalism

Register here.