Applications for OSF Investigative Journalism Fellowships are now open

Aug 6, 2020

These 18-month Fellowships offer an opportunity to young journalists to enter the world of in-depth investigative reporting by learning cutting-edge investigative, digital, multimedia and storytelling skills. It is a partnership between the Open Society Foundations for South Africa, Wits and Rhodes universities.

 

Successful candidates will do either the Wits BA Hons in Journalism or the MA, with a specialisation in investigative journalism. It includes a semester at Rhodes University doing an investigative project, and attendance at two high-level international training conferences. Fellows will be fully sponsored, including a six month internship and a stipend.

 

Seven fellowships are offered for 2021. Candidates must be eligible for the Wits BA Hons or MA degree and pass an entrance test.

 

 

Applicants must fill out the form here and submit it, with a full CV, examples of work and two recommendations, by August 31 to  OSFFellowships@gmail.com.