Applications for OSF Investigative Journalism Fellowships are now open

These 18-month Fellowships offer an opportunity to young journalists to enter the world of in-depth investigative reporting by learning cutting-edge investigative, digital, multimedia and storytelling skills. It is a partnership between the Open Society Foundations for South Africa, Wits and Rhodes universities.

Successful candidates will do either the Wits BA Hons in Journalism or the MA, with a specialisation in investigative journalism. It includes a semester at Rhodes University doing an investigative project, and attendance at two high-level international training conferences. Fellows will be fully sponsored, including a six month internship and a stipend.

Seven fellowships are offered for 2021. Candidates must be eligible for the Wits BA Hons or MA degree and pass an entrance test.

See www.journalism.co.za/ OSF Fellowships for details.

Applicants must fill out the form here and submit it, with a full CV, examples of work and two recommendations, by August 31 to OSFFellowships@gmail.com.