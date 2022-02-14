CIJ seeks Regional Project Coordinator for Anglophone Africa

OCRI Anglophone Africa Regional Project Coordinator (freelance fixed-term contract)

We’re seeking highly recommended, motivated and skilled Regional Project Coordinator for Anglophone Africa with a clear understanding of the debates and issues surrounding media and journalism and experience of working on issues relating to the environment or climate change.

This is a new post to provide international training, through a network of regional partners, under CIJ’s Open Climate Reporting Initiative (OCRI) focused on raising the standard of environmental investigations, enabling thoroughly researched public interest reporting and evidence-based advocacy across target regions of the world.

Contract type: Freelance fixed-term

Annual flat fee: GBP10k

Location: Remote working but resident in the region. Occasional international travel might be required.

Direct report: Project Manager, Open Climate Reporting Initiative (OCRI)

Start date: As soon as possible

Description and Purpose of the post:

This is a collaborative role in a mid-position and includes stakeholder/partner management, network building, training needs assessment & delivery as well as project support, monitoring and evaluation. You will work closely with the regional partner(s) to organise training in investigative skills to help uncover, tell the stories relating to climate change and actively ensure quality delivery of training and other project activities in each region. The role may require occasional international travel, although this should be kept to a minimum and the project should rely as much as possible on the regional partners.

Essential Criteria:

Project management experience of 3+ years

Demonstrable experience of working on a similar project

Experience in stakeholder and relationship management

Proven knowledge of environmental/climate issues

Experience of working for a charity, NGO or CSO

Ease with work proactively, on your own initiative

Experience of working collaboratively in a team

Experience in creating and developing networks

Fluent in English and the predominant local language in the region where the project will be delivered

Please email your CV with a cover letter to adeolu@tcij.org, with the subject OCRI-Anglophone Africa in your email’s subject line.

Application deadline: 15 February 2022