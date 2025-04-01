ACRP supports 10 young journalists to attend the 2024 African Investigative Journalism Conference

The Africa-China Reporting Project (ACRP), a project of the Wits Centre for Journalism, supported ten journalists under the age of 30 to attend the 2024 African Investigative Journalism Conference at Wits University in Johannesburg.

These keen young journalists demonstrated strong enthusiasm to expanded on their journalistic skills and knowledge, while engaging and networking with fellow journalism and media professionals on the continent and abroad during the three-day event.

“Journalists in Africa often lack access to the necesssary training and skills developement opportunities to build on their reporting capabilities and tell Africa’s story. The AIJC ACRP Fellowship opportunity aimed to fill this existing gap,” said ACRP coordinator Bongiwe Tutu.

The ten young fellows represented Ghana, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Namibia, and Tanzania.

The following reports were published by some of the #AIJC2024 Fellows:

Keep an eye on the AIJC website for opportunities leading up the the 21st conference taking place from 5 to 7 November 2025.

The AIJC is an initiative of the Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ), and the largest gathering of African investigative journalists on the continent.

The Wits Centre for Journalism’s Africa-China Reporting Project aims to improve the quality of reporting on African and Africa-China issues by providing facilitation and capacity building for journalists via reporting grants, skills training workshops and other opportunities. The ACRP facilitates journalists to investigate complex dynamics and uncover untold stories, with an emphasis on on-the-ground impact and perspectives to illustrate how the lives of the people of Africa are changing amid the comprehensive phenomenon of Africa’s engagements with China, and within its own developmental frameworks.