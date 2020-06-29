ACSUS seeks a Digital and Social Media Manager

Digital and Social Media Manager Position
The Centre, based at the University of the Witwatersrand, seeks to fill the above position immediately for a six month renewal period. A commensurate remuneration package will be offered. The ideal candidate will manage the Centre’s website and social media accounts in a manner that enhances the Centre’s brand.
Qualifications
- Degree in media, journalism and/or marketing or equivalent experience in the digital media and communication environment
- A minimum of three to five years’ experience in a similar position
Key responsibilities and competences
- Exceptional savvy and in-depth knowledge and interest in a wide range of established and emerging social media
- Expert knowledge of content and social media communications (content generation, platform technical capabilities, social media analytics)
- Identifying digital media platforms to build the Centre’s reputational equity
- Capacity to work with academic and intellectual content
- Capacity for innovation, leveraging advances in digital and social media
- Knowledge of and experience in manipulating images and developing graphics
- Excellent command of written and spoken English
- Excellent editing and interviewing skills
- Understanding of reputation management and crisis communication
- Good numerical and analytical skills – adept at preparing management reports
- Experience in and use of Google analytics and other open source analytical tools
- Working knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques
- Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines
- Capacity to develop media and communication strategies and implement them
- Capacity for internal communications in team-spirit setting
- An understanding of basic print and online publishing skills
- Media relations, media cultivation and media monitoring capabilities
- Design advertisements, write advertorials and press releases
- Motivated self-starter with a drive for results
If you meet the above qualifications and can execute the responsibilities, send us an email expressing interest accompanied by a CV and copies of certificates.
Application Deadline: Wednesday 8 July.
Contacts: ACSUS.research@wits.ac.za and copy bob.wekesa@wits.ac.za