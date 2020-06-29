ACSUS seeks a Digital and Social Media Manager

Digital and Social Media Manager Position

The Centre, based at the University of the Witwatersrand, seeks to fill the above position immediately for a six month renewal period. A commensurate remuneration package will be offered. The ideal candidate will manage the Centre’s website and social media accounts in a manner that enhances the Centre’s brand.

Qualifications

Degree in media, journalism and/or marketing or equivalent experience in the digital media and communication environment

A minimum of three to five years’ experience in a similar position

Key responsibilities and competences

Exceptional savvy and in-depth knowledge and interest in a wide range of established and emerging social media

Expert knowledge of content and social media communications (content generation, platform technical capabilities, social media analytics)

Identifying digital media platforms to build the Centre’s reputational equity

Capacity to work with academic and intellectual content

Capacity for innovation, leveraging advances in digital and social media

Knowledge of and experience in manipulating images and developing graphics

Excellent command of written and spoken English

Excellent editing and interviewing skills

Understanding of reputation management and crisis communication

Good numerical and analytical skills – adept at preparing management reports

Experience in and use of Google analytics and other open source analytical tools

Working knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques

Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines

Capacity to develop media and communication strategies and implement them

Capacity for internal communications in team-spirit setting

An understanding of basic print and online publishing skills

Media relations, media cultivation and media monitoring capabilities

Design advertisements, write advertorials and press releases

Motivated self-starter with a drive for results

If you meet the above qualifications and can execute the responsibilities, send us an email expressing interest accompanied by a CV and copies of certificates.

Application Deadline: Wednesday 8 July.

Contacts: ACSUS.research@wits.ac.za and copy bob.wekesa@wits.ac.za