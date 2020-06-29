ACSUS seeks a Digital and Social Media Manager

by | Jun 29, 2020 | 0 comments

Digital and Social Media Manager Position

The Centre, based at the University of the Witwatersrand, seeks to fill the above position immediately for a six month renewal period. A commensurate remuneration package will be offered. The ideal candidate will manage the Centre’s website and social media accounts in a manner that enhances the Centre’s brand.

Qualifications

  • Degree in media, journalism and/or marketing or equivalent experience in the digital media and communication environment
  • A minimum of three to five years’ experience in a similar position

Key responsibilities and competences

  • Exceptional savvy and in-depth knowledge and interest in a wide range of established and emerging social media
  • Expert knowledge of content and social media communications (content generation, platform technical capabilities, social media analytics)
  • Identifying digital media platforms to build the Centre’s reputational equity
  • Capacity to work with academic and intellectual content
  • Capacity for innovation, leveraging advances in digital and social media
  • Knowledge of and experience in manipulating images and developing graphics
  • Excellent command of written and spoken English
  • Excellent editing and interviewing skills
  • Understanding of reputation management and crisis communication
  • Good numerical and analytical skills – adept at preparing management reports
  • Experience in and use of Google analytics and other open source analytical tools
  • Working knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques
  • Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines
  • Capacity to develop media and communication strategies and implement them
  • Capacity for internal communications in team-spirit setting
  • An understanding of basic print and online publishing skills
  • Media relations, media cultivation and media monitoring capabilities
  • Design advertisements, write advertorials and press releases
  • Motivated self-starter with a drive for results

If you meet the above qualifications and can execute the responsibilities, send us an email expressing interest accompanied by a CV and copies of certificates.

Application Deadline: Wednesday 8 July.

Contacts: ACSUS.research@wits.ac.za and copy bob.wekesa@wits.ac.za