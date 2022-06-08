Africa Check Seeks Researcher

Based in our head office, located in the Journalism Department of Wits University in Johannesburg, Africa Check seeks to appoint a researcher (full-time).

The researcher will be responsible for identifying important claims in public debate to be fact checked, undertaking research to verify or debunk them, and writing up the findings in an easily understandable way.

Key responsibilities include:



Researching and producing reports on key claims circulating in public debate in South Africa and surrounding countries

Acting as a spokesperson for Africa Check, including speaking at events and in the media on claims in the researcher’s subject area

Participating in training workshops and other events for media, civil society organisations, the general public and policymakers

Contributing to impact tracking and assessment of Africa Check’s work, including reporting on a regular basis

Requirements

A bachelor’s degree

A minimum of three years’ experience in fact-related fields such as media, research and academia

Well-honed nonsense detector

Passion for news and an interest in how social media works

Ability to act impartially

Attention to detail

Ability to explain complex issues in simple language

Strong numeracy, analytical and research skills

Specialist subject knowledge in, for example, health, economics or statistics (advantageous)

Applications

Include in your cover letter:

a claim in the news that should be fact-checked and the steps you would take to do it

a brief explanation of the difference between a fact and an opinion

your understanding of what or who is a reliable source

Note: Applications without the above will not be considered.

Closing date: 21 June 2022