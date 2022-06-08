Africa Check Seeks Researcher

Based in our head office, located in the Journalism Department of Wits University in Johannesburg, Africa Check seeks to appoint a researcher (full-time).
The researcher will be responsible for identifying important claims in public debate to be fact checked, undertaking research to verify or debunk them, and writing up the findings in an easily understandable way.
Key responsibilities include:
Researching and producing reports on key claims circulating in public debate in South Africa and surrounding countries
Acting as a spokesperson for Africa Check, including speaking at events and in the media on claims in the researcher’s subject area
Participating in training workshops and other events for media, civil society organisations, the general public and policymakers
Contributing to impact tracking and assessment of Africa Check’s work, including reporting on a regular basis
Requirements
A bachelor’s degree
A minimum of three years’ experience in fact-related fields such as media, research and academia
Well-honed nonsense detector
Passion for news and an interest in how social media works
Ability to act impartially
Attention to detail
Ability to explain complex issues in simple language
Strong numeracy, analytical and research skills
Specialist subject knowledge in, for example, health, economics or statistics (advantageous)
Applications
Include in your cover letter:
a claim in the news that should be fact-checked and the steps you would take to do it
a brief explanation of the difference between a fact and an opinion
your understanding of what or who is a reliable source
Note: Applications without the above will not be considered.
Closing date: 21 June 2022