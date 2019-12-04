Researcher (Full-time)

The Researcher is responsible for identifying important claims in public debate to be fact-checked, undertaking research to verify or debunk them and writing up the findings in an easily understandable way.

Key responsibilities include: 

  • Researching and producing reports on key claims circulating in public debate in South Africa and southern Africa
  • Acting as a spokesperson for Africa Check, including speaking at events and in the media on claims in the researcher’s subject area
  • Assisting in training workshops and other events for media, civil society organisations, the general public and policymakers
  • Contributing to impact tracking and assessment of Africa Check’s work, including reporting on a regular basis

Requirements: 

  • A bachelor’s degree
  • A minimum of three years’ experience in fact-related fields such as media, research and academia
  • Well-honed nonsense detector
  • Passion for news
  • Ability to act impartially
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to explain complex issues in simple language
  • Strong numeracy, analytical and research skills
  • Specialist subject knowledge in, for example, health, economics or statistics (advantageous)
  • Fluency in an African language/French (advantageous)

Submit a CV with a cover letter explaining why you would be ideal for the position to info@africacheck.org by 13 December 2019 using the following subject line: “Application for Researcher position”. In your cover letter, suggest a claim in the news that should be fact-checked and importantly, why you think it matters.