Researcher (Full-time)

The Researcher is responsible for identifying important claims in public debate to be fact-checked, undertaking research to verify or debunk them and writing up the findings in an easily understandable way.

Key responsibilities include:

Researching and producing reports on key claims circulating in public debate in South Africa and southern Africa

Acting as a spokesperson for Africa Check, including speaking at events and in the media on claims in the researcher’s subject area

Assisting in training workshops and other events for media, civil society organisations, the general public and policymakers

Contributing to impact tracking and assessment of Africa Check’s work, including reporting on a regular basis

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree

A minimum of three years’ experience in fact-related fields such as media, research and academia

Well-honed nonsense detector

Passion for news

Ability to act impartially

Attention to detail

Ability to explain complex issues in simple language

Strong numeracy, analytical and research skills

Specialist subject knowledge in, for example, health, economics or statistics (advantageous)

Fluency in an African language/French (advantageous)

Submit a CV with a cover letter explaining why you would be ideal for the position to info@africacheck.org by 13 December 2019 using the following subject line: “Application for Researcher position”. In your cover letter, suggest a claim in the news that should be fact-checked and importantly, why you think it matters.