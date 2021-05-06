Africa-China Reporting Project seek intern

The Africa-China Reporting Project (ACRP) at Wits Journalism is seeking to fill a paid Internship position in a full-time capacity in Johannesburg, for a period of six months. The ideal person for this position is versatile, flexible and diligent, with a thorough understanding of the ACRP’s activities and objectives and with creative ideas on how best to carry out its Africa-China vision and orientation, i.e. with an understanding of Africa-China relations and how Africa can optimise its relations with China.

The responsibilities of the position will include the following:

Manage various tasks related to the disbursement of reporting grants, etc.

Assist with organising ACRP events including workshops

Conduct research on Africa-China matters for ACRP websites and webinars

Assist with ACRP websites, communications and published material

Qualifications, skills and aptitude of ideal candidate:

Academic qualifications in journalism, media studies or related fields

Experience and knowledge of China and Africa-China relations an advantage

Competence with online and offline media and journalism, as well as processing and design tools an advantage

Experience and aptitude with WordPress, social media, and other tech tools

Attention to detail, positive attitude, good interpersonal skills and willingness to learn and contribute

Applicants must be based in Johannesburg and able to work in South Africa. To apply, please send an email marked “APPLICATION – INTERNSHIP 2021” containing a CV (including a list of Africa-China publications and experience if any) and a cover letter explaining interest in and aptitude for position and specific contribution the candidate will make to the ACRP to ACRPcontact@gmail.com by no later than 24 May 2021. Only documents in MS Word or PDF formats will be accepted. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.