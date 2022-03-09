Africa-China Reporting Project Seeks to Hire Project Coordinator

|
The Africa-China Reporting Project (ACRP) based at the Wits Centre for Journalism is seeking to fill the position of Project Coordinator. This will be a 100% contract post. The main purpose of this position is to coordinate the ACRP, manage all its activities and ensure it remains effective, innovative and efficient.
|Key responsibilities:
• Overall management of the ACRP, including donor liaison and fundraising:
Requirements:
• Postgraduate qualification in journalism or related field
How to apply:
To apply, submit a letter of motivation – clearly indicating which position you are applying for, detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).
Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits /Self Service application/”Apply for a job”
External applicants are invited to apply, by registering a profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting your application.
*The University is committed to employment equity. Preference may be given to appointable applicants from the under-represented designated groups in terms of the relevant employment equity plans and policies of the University. Designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998, as amended, means black people, women and people with disabilities.
WITS Employment Equity Policy: https://www.wits.ac.za/media/wits-university/footer/about-wits/transformation-office/documents/Policy%20-%20Empoyment%20Equity.pdf
Closing Date: 22nd March 2022
Please note that only applications via the website will be considered for shortlisting.
The University reserves the right to verify all information provided by candidates and to verify credit standing. Please note that correspondence will only be entered into with short-listed candidates.
The University reserves the right not to make an appointment or to re-advertise.