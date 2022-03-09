Africa-China Reporting Project Seeks to Hire Project Coordinator

Job Title Project Coordinator (AD09) (Contract Post until 31 March 2023) Location Braamfontein,ZA Organization Name Africa-China Reporting Project, Wits Centre for Journalism – School of Literature, Languages & Media

The Africa-China Reporting Project (ACRP) based at the Wits Centre for Journalism is seeking to fill the position of Project Coordinator. This will be a 100% contract post. The main purpose of this position is to coordinate the ACRP, manage all its activities and ensure it remains effective, innovative and efficient.

Key responsibilities: • Overall management of the ACRP, including donor liaison and fundraising:

• Develop plans, set targets and execute budgets accordingly. Lead, originate and delegate tasks

• Liaise with funders and partners, including regular reports

• Manage the project budget

• Manage programme staff

• Develop and implement ideas for international partnerships and projects and innovative strategies for providing capacity building and facilitation for journalists

• Implement and oversee grants and workshops:

• Oversee selection of journalists for grants and training

• Ensure management and implementation of training activities

• Organize and oversee more facilitation and capacity building opportunities for journalists

• Oversee programme of events:

• Plan and implement appropriate events of various kinds, including at the African Investigative Journalism Conference

• Oversee website, research & publications:

• Oversee publication of newsletter and online posts

• Publication of research

• Oversee content and development of training website Requirements: • Postgraduate qualification in journalism or related field

• At least 5 years of previous work experience

• Thorough understanding of Africa-China relations, South Africa-China relations, and China’s role in and interactions with Africa and the developing world

• Knowledge of changing world of media and of journalism and digital media

• Innovative

• Project management experience

• Ability to prioritize, delegate and manage, and to work and remain calm under pressure

• Excellent interpersonal skills

• Attention to detail

How to apply:

To apply, submit a letter of motivation – clearly indicating which position you are applying for, detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).

Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits /Self Service application/”Apply for a job”

External applicants are invited to apply, by registering a profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting your application.

*The University is committed to employment equity. Preference may be given to appointable applicants from the under-represented designated groups in terms of the relevant employment equity plans and policies of the University. Designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998, as amended, means black people, women and people with disabilities.

WITS Employment Equity Policy: https://www.wits.ac.za/media/wits-university/footer/about-wits/transformation-office/documents/Policy%20-%20Empoyment%20Equity.pdf

Closing Date: 22nd March 2022

Please note that only applications via the website will be considered for shortlisting.

The University reserves the right to verify all information provided by candidates and to verify credit standing. Please note that correspondence will only be entered into with short-listed candidates.

The University reserves the right not to make an appointment or to re-advertise.