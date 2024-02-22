African Editors’ Forum elects a new leadership

The African Editors’ Forum (TAEF) has announced the appointment of its new executive members. The organisation represents editors and journalists across the continent, with the sole mandate to champion media freedom and media advocacy.

The editors held their annual general meeting in Nairobi, where they elected leadership and outlined a clear plan of action for the next two years.

The new executive committee is:

Chairperson – Churchill Otieno (Kenya)

Deputy Chairperson – Emmanuel Dogbevi (Ghana)

Secretary General – Emang Mutapati (Botswana)

Treasurer General – Sbu Ngalwa (South Africa)

Sbu Ngalwa is also the chairperson of the South African National Editors’ Forum. In the discussions, TAEF reiterated its commitment to facing the many challenges in journalism and media in Africa head-on. The organisation also called for continuous collaboration amongst journalism and media practitioners across the continent, in finding workable solutions to sustainability issues facing the industry.

TAEF also called on regional editors across the continent to revive structures to be more active. The organisation honored founding member of TAEF and South African veteran journalist, Mathatha Tsedu, with a Lifetime Service to Journalism Award.