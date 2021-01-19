Agri4All.com/ProAgri seeks a Journalist

Vacancy: Journalist
Company: Agri4All.com/ProAgri
CV submission date: On/before 15 February 2021
– Knowledge of the agricultural industry
– Exceptional writing skills in Afrikaans and English
– The ability to conduct interviews as well as recording and presenting short promotional videos
– A sound knowledge of the use of digital and print media
– The ability to work effectively and be self-motivated
– Valid driver’s licence and own reliable transport
– Be able to travel on short notice
– Preferably a minimum of 5 years’ work experience in agricultural journalism
– Relevant diploma or degree would be an advantage
– The ability to manage projects and keeping good public relations
– Remuneration will be done according to the value added to the ProAgri and will be negotiable on a scale of R20 000 – R30 000.
The daily tasks of the advertised position include:
– Writing and editing articles
– Translation (English/Afrikaans)
– Organising and conducting interviews with farmers and agricultural companies
– Content planning & Research
– Attending launches, media conferences, expo’s (under normal circumstances).
CV’s can be email to Jaco Cilliers on jaco@proagri.co.za