Agri4All.com/ProAgri seeks a Journalist

Vacancy: Journalist

Company: Agri4All.com/ProAgri

CV submission date: On/before 15 February 2021

– Knowledge of the agricultural industry

– Exceptional writing skills in Afrikaans and English

– The ability to conduct interviews as well as recording and presenting short promotional videos

– A sound knowledge of the use of digital and print media

– The ability to work effectively and be self-motivated

– Valid driver’s licence and own reliable transport

– Be able to travel on short notice

– Preferably a minimum of 5 years’ work experience in agricultural journalism

– Relevant diploma or degree would be an advantage

– The ability to manage projects and keeping good public relations

– Remuneration will be done according to the value added to the ProAgri and will be negotiable on a scale of R20 000 – R30 000.

The daily tasks of the advertised position include:

– Writing and editing articles

– Translation (English/Afrikaans)

– Organising and conducting interviews with farmers and agricultural companies

– Content planning & Research

– Attending launches, media conferences, expo’s (under normal circumstances).

CV’s can be email to Jaco Cilliers on jaco@proagri.co.za