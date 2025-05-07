AIJC 2025 Fellowship Applications Open

The African Investigative Journalism Conference is running two Fellowship tracks in 2025 — one for practicing early-career journalists under the age of 30 with five or less years’ experience, and one for mid-career journalists with five or more years’ experience. Applications from freelance journalists are welcome.

The fellowship will cover major travel costs, including return flights from your home country to the conference, shuttles, accommodation, conference fees, as well as meals during the conference.

Requirements: You must have a valid passport (valid for at least six months after the conference dates). Applicants must be aware that selected fellows are required to produce at least one piece of investigative journalism (online, print, or broadcast) inspired from material gathered at the 2025 conference, to be published no later than three months after its conclusion. Applicants must also provide proof of identity to verify their age, and include a CV that refers to published work.

Follow the link to complete the application form.

Deadline: 23 May 2025, 5pm (SAST).

#AIJC2025 will be held at Wits University in Johannesburg from 5 to 7 November 2025.