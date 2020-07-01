AIJC seeks programming assistant; Newsroom editor and sub-editor

Opportunities at AIJC2020

The African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC2020) is the continent’s biggest annual gathering of working journalists. This year it is taking place as a series of online events over the month of October.

This is the 16th annual gathering which showcases the best African work, promotes networking and collaboration across the continent, and highlights new tools, techniques and trends in the world of investigative reporting.

We seek:

Programming Assistant . This person would assist in identifying, organising and preparing speakers for the conference and planning the programme. The post requires strong organisational skills and a knowledge of the field of journalism. Continent networks are a recommendation. The post is for 3-4 months part-time, (though full-time during the conference), starting August 1.

Newsroom editor. We need a journalist with editing skills and experience too run the conference newsroom, commissioning and editing material, and ensuring quality control. This is a two month full-time post (September-October).

Sub-editor. We need a copy editor to assist the newsroom editor with processing, editing and posting material from and about the conference. This is a full-time post for the month of October.