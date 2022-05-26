AIJC2022: Dates Announced and Call for Input

Confirmed! This year’s 18th annual African Investigative Journalism Conference will take place at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, on October 24-26. It will be a three-day festival of great journalism, training in the latest tools and techniques and networking in what is the biggest annual gathering of working journalists on the continent. After two years of virtual/hybrid conferencing, we are planning a bumper return to a physical gathering.

We invite you to submit ideas, suggestions, speakers, panels, themes or some training for the programme. Do you have something that needs to be shared with your colleagues? Do you have a topic or some particular training that you think would enrich the conference?

If so, please fill in this form: AIJC2022 Call for Input

Read more about past AIJC conferences here.