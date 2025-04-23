AIJC2025 Call for Proposals Now Open

The African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) returns to Wits University from 5 to 7 November 2025 for its 21st edition. The Wits Centre for Journalism invites journalists, media professionals, trainers and academics to submit proposals around speakers, panels, themes or training that would elevate this year’s event and help shape a rich, interesting and relevant programme.

Do you have something that needs to be shared with your colleagues? Do you have a topic, or some particular training that you think would enhance AIJC 2025? Do you have an idea for a discussion that belongs on the programme?

Follow the link to complete the participation form by 30 May 2025.

Organised by the Wits Centre for Journalism, AIJC is the continent’s leading gathering of working journalists and showcase of Africa’s best investigative reporting. For 20 years, it has presented an opportunity to share inspiring stories, network with the best investigative reporters, hear about interesting work being done worldwide and catch up with cutting-edge tools and developments.

Find out more at https://aijc.africa/.