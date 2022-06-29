All US Businesses in Africa can enter the US Business in Africa Awards

The prestigious “US Business in Africa Awards” is now open for those who wish to apply. This collaborative, innovative, inspirational initiative aims to launch and sustain a culture of responsible and good corporate citizenship by US corporates and entrepreneurs in Africa.



The awards are a partnership between The African Centre for the Study of the United States (ACSUS) at Wits University, US Foreign Commercial Service for Africa, US Embassy in South Africa, US Chamber of Commerce, Corporate Council on Africa, American chambers of commerce in Africa (AmChams), Wits Business School (WBS), Wits School of Economics and Finance, the William Davidson Institute based at the University of Michigan, and the Economic Club of Africa in New York.



The awards aim to recognise US companies that meaningfully contribute to economic growth and investment in Africa. Further, the partners hope to produce and share knowledge on US-Africa business relations and trade contributions.



In particular, US businesses (large, medium, and small) demonstrating good corporate citizenship in Africa will be acknowledged and celebrated. The top 3 winners in each business category will show demonstrable and positive social, cultural, and environmental impacts on core economic sectors in Africa.

The deadline to enter the awards is 30 July 2022. After this, a stringent judging process will start. The awards gala event will be on 28 October 2022 at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. The process to enter, including judging principles, is available HERE.





Regional online explainer sessions, where all questions will be answered, are as follows: