All4Women seeks editor

The Citizen has an opportunity for passionate, go-getter to edit the recently acquired site: All4Women.

If you understand how news impacts readers’ lives, have a good grasp of celebrity culture both locally and internationally and have experience in leading a team, then this role is for you.

The role would suit someone who has a good contact book in the lifestyle space: food, fashion health, relationships, celebs, and news who can quickly generate original content and guide and direct content from content producers. We are looking for someone who is creative and has a good understanding of what makes South Africans tick.

You understand Google Analytics, SEO and know how to effectively roll out social media campaigns which your audience find engaging.

The candidate should have a proven record of growing an audience with a diverse background in media ideally, a combination between magazines, newspapers and online.

The suitable candidate will report directly to the Head of Lifestyle.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and ensure up to date, accurate and relevant content for A4W on a daily and weekly basis as well as long term through diary management of the team by interrogating and investigating angles, leads and other story ideas

You have a grasp of daily news and know what the main agenda is

Working closely with the head of lifestyle on content plans, diaries, story ideas

Managing the work schedule of content producers to improve search traffic

Grow the All 4 Women audience

Oversee the writing of articles and newsletters.

Create and package stories in exciting ways and work at a fast pace.

Develop social media strategies in conjunction with the content producers and social media specialist.

Lead the lifestyle digital department to excellence by monitoring website performance, traffic and engagement and constantly work towards improvement.

Monitor visitor statistics, in consultation with the data analyst, to determine the success/performance of the articles and the newsletters and seek to increase reader engagement and retainment.

Lead the editorial meetings.

Relationship building / networking.

Responsible for newsletters in own portfolio and overseeing newsletters in the content producers’ portfolios.

Good commercial sense of how to partner with potential advertisers

CORE COMPETENCIES

Knowledge/Experience

An appropriate bachelor’s or higher degree in journalism

Minimum 8 years’ experience in mainstream and online journalism

Understanding of good headline writing

Suitable experience managing a lifestyle online team, as well as ability to train staff

Good leader and talent and skills for writing, editing raw copy and copy tasting abilities

Advanced awareness of the media law and current trends

Proven track record

Skills

Excellent communication skills

Good computer skills

Excellent people management skills

Excellent organisational skills

Good administrative skills

Attitude

Ability to work under pressure and deliver the All4Women strategy

Lifestyle news awareness

Self-motivated

Deadline-driven

Team player

Other requirements

Willingness to work inconvenient and extra hours from time to time as the job demands

Valid driver’s licence a must

Own vehicle a must

Ability to work irregular hours

Solid references

No criminal record

Joburg based preferable

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: A4W Editor

Closing date for applications: 21 August 2020.

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right not to fill the position.