All4Women seeks editor

The Citizen has an opportunity for passionate, go-getter to edit the recently acquired site: All4Women.
If you understand how news impacts readers’ lives, have a good grasp of celebrity culture both locally and internationally and have experience in leading a team, then this role is for you.
The role would suit someone who has a good contact book in the lifestyle space: food, fashion health, relationships, celebs, and news who can quickly generate original content and guide and direct content from content producers. We are looking for someone who is creative and has a good understanding of what makes South Africans tick.
You understand Google Analytics, SEO and know how to effectively roll out social media campaigns which your audience find engaging.
The candidate should have a proven record of growing an audience with a diverse background in media ideally, a combination between magazines, newspapers and online.
The suitable candidate will report directly to the Head of Lifestyle.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
- Manage and ensure up to date, accurate and relevant content for A4W on a daily and weekly basis as well as long term through diary management of the team by interrogating and investigating angles, leads and other story ideas
- You have a grasp of daily news and know what the main agenda is
- Working closely with the head of lifestyle on content plans, diaries, story ideas
- Managing the work schedule of content producers to improve search traffic
- Grow the All 4 Women audience
- Oversee the writing of articles and newsletters.
- Create and package stories in exciting ways and work at a fast pace.
- Develop social media strategies in conjunction with the content producers and social media specialist.
- Lead the lifestyle digital department to excellence by monitoring website performance, traffic and engagement and constantly work towards improvement.
- Monitor visitor statistics, in consultation with the data analyst, to determine the success/performance of the articles and the newsletters and seek to increase reader engagement and retainment.
- Lead the editorial meetings.
- Relationship building / networking.
- Responsible for newsletters in own portfolio and overseeing newsletters in the content producers’ portfolios.
- Good commercial sense of how to partner with potential advertisers
CORE COMPETENCIES
Knowledge/Experience
- An appropriate bachelor’s or higher degree in journalism
- Minimum 8 years’ experience in mainstream and online journalism
- Understanding of good headline writing
- Suitable experience managing a lifestyle online team, as well as ability to train staff
- Good leader and talent and skills for writing, editing raw copy and copy tasting abilities
- Advanced awareness of the media law and current trends
- Proven track record
Skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Good computer skills
- Excellent people management skills
- Excellent organisational skills
- Good administrative skills
Attitude
- Ability to work under pressure and deliver the All4Women strategy
- Lifestyle news awareness
- Self-motivated
- Deadline-driven
- Team player
Other requirements
- Willingness to work inconvenient and extra hours from time to time as the job demands
- Valid driver’s licence a must
- Own vehicle a must
- Ability to work irregular hours
- Solid references
- No criminal record
- Joburg based preferable
Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za
Reference in subject line: A4W Editor
Closing date for applications: 21 August 2020.
Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.
The Citizen reserves the right not to fill the position.