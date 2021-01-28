Senior investigative journalist

We are an independent non-profit newsroom that develops investigative journalism – a public interest task that promotes free, capable media and open, accountable, just democracy.

We do so via:

Investigations: Developing best practice by doing stories that are accurate and fair, advance methods and standards, expose wrongdoing and empower people to hold power to account.

Investigations support: Helping others do it too via editorial collaboration and training.

Advocacy: Campaigning, exercising laws and litigating to help secure the information rights – access to information and media freedoms – that are the lifeblood of our field.

We are based in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town and publish via www.amabhungane.org and a range of publication partners.

Any applicant must: have at a strict minimum of five years’ reporting experience and a track record of agenda-setting investigative breaks; have a solid grasp of the ethical and legal requirements of the field; write competently; have a passion for truth, justice and serving the public interest; be a self-motivator who can work independently and in a team; have a drivers’ licence valid in SA.

Attributes that will be a plus: editing expertise; understand financial statements and concepts; online investigative competencies and data management skills; a solid grasp of the digital environment and social media; multilingualism.

The successful applicant will preferably be based in Johannesburg and report to the managing partners.

A competitive remuneration package is offered. Individuals from a previously disadvantaged background are encouraged to apply.

Please email your CV and a short letter of motivation to lizels@amabhungane.org by 3 February 2021. The CV and letter should speak to the above criteria. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.