Apply for the 2023 Jamlab Accelerator Programme

Are you working on something that you think could reshape media or journalism in Africa? Do you have skills you could apply to creating great new media? Do you have the energy and commitment to create something great?

Apply to join the Jamlab Accelerator Programme (JAP) sub-Saharan Africa, our six-month hothouse for journalism and media innovators. The programme offers a unique opportunity to fast-track your initiative, providing you with the tools, facilities, contacts, and support necessary to convert your ideas and ambitions into a commercially viable venture or product.

Twenty-nine (29) teams have taken part in six iterations of the programme, with six of them succeeding in securing additional investment immediately after the programme. The programme will run from June till November 2023.

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for committed and creative journalists and media makers who are passionate about fixing what isn’t working in sub-Saharan African media. We are looking for startups that want to create innovative products or services to serve new audiences or bring new conversations or ideas to the public.

We welcome applications from ALL countries across Africa.

PLEASE NOTE: Successful startups will need a steady internet connection and have a good command of speaking and writing in English.

What do you get?

The six teams selected will receive the following:

Virtual mentorship and coaching from experienced media, startup and tech experts and entrepreneurs.

Free places on a three-month Media Entrepreneurship course offered by Wits Centre for Journalism.

Access to a technical support development team.

Opportunities to pitch to potential investors, funders, and various stakeholders with an MVP (minimum viable product).

Access to a network which includes, but is not limited to, Programme Alumni.

How do you apply?

Do a thorough read of all the Frequently Asked Questions. Take a look previous startups on the accelerator programme. Have a look at what our alumni say about the programme. Complete this short application form to capture your details and confirm your eligibility and ability to participate.

You will be asked to write a short pitch setting out your idea for a new journalism start-up or describing your existing venture, and your ideas for growing and developing it further. Include in this pitch why and how your venture is innovating in the space.

You will also be asked to provide short resumes of your key team, including a line on each person’s role in the venture.

Remember that successful teams will need a steady internet connection and have a good command of speaking and writing in English.

Deadline for applications

The deadline for applications is midnight (Central African Time), Friday 19 May 2023.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview on 7 June 2023

For any queries or questions, please send an email to info@jamlab.africa.