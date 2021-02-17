Apply now for a scholarship place in a Wits Media Management short course!

KAS Media Africa and Wits Journalism invite African journalists and editors with management ambitions to apply for a Media Management short course accredited by the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The course will be offered online with weekly virtual seminars from April to May 2021 and facilitated by former editor and frayintermedia CEO Paula Fray, supported by a range of speakers from across the continent.

Students will be introduced to the skills needed to reach their career goals including legacy and digital management principles, marketing strategy, financial management, human resource management, strategic planning and a better understanding of audiences. They will be required to complete pre-readings, self-directed learning and workplace-based assignments and on successful completion will receive a Certificate of Competence accredited at postgraduate level by Wits University.

Who should apply:

Senior journalists working in newsrooms across sub-Saharan Africa who are interested in taking on management responsibilities.

They should have

3-5 years of newsroom experience; and/or

A first degree in any field; and

Evidence of ability to manage the course, including writing skills;

The selection process will seek to balance the class in terms of race, gender and country of origin. To apply, complete the Wits short course application form and submit with your CV and a motivation of around 700 words, outlining your current situation, plans and how you hope to benefit from the course.

Application deadline: 15 March 2021

Send you applications to: researcherone.johannesburg@kas.de

An allowance to cover data costs could be provided to ensure participants are able to participate virtually in all sessions.