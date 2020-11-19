Arena Holdings seeks Account manager: Surveys

Account manager: surveys – Financial Mail, Business Day, Business Times, Sowetan

Reporting to: Business manager

Department: Surveys

Location: Gauteng

Position overview

To efficiently and effectively sell multi-platform surveys advertising solutions for the titles within Arena Holdings.

Main responsibilities

To contribute to the strategic success of the above-mentioned titles.

To achieve set individual targets and yields

To generate weekly sales reports for the business manager.

To adhere to the sales operations and protocols manual and other company policies and procedures.

To contribute to the development of the sales ctrategy including new business opportunities and execution thereof.

To initiate, brainstorm, develop and be instrumental in producing new ideas to effectively grow our share of spend across the above titles with particular emphasis in the business sector.

To maintain and foster great cross-departmental (editorial, production, advertising and circulation, marketing and finance) relationships.

Requirements

Must have matric and tertiary qualification commensurate with the market requirements.

Must have at least five years’ experience in the sales or consulting environment and particularly in the print space/business market.

Must have sales experience and be capable of putting together, executing and delivering such deals for clients.

Extremely strong people skills: able to negotiate at the highest level.

Excellent business and presentations skills and the ability to put together excellent presentations.

Must be able to put together strategic documents and analyses of the business against the competitors and in line with market trends.

Personal skills/attributes

Knowledge Sales environment including print, digital and eventing: 360

Skills A passion for selling Ability to close sale Presentation skills Relationship building Computer literacy Numerical skills Negotiation skills Time management Telephone etiquette Excellent communication skills Prospecting/cold-calling skills

Attitudes Ability to work independently while still being a team player Adaptable Tenacious Results orientated Self-motivated Self-disciplined People orientated Creative thinking Ability to manage complexity



Qualified applicants may submit their CV to mediarecruitment@arena.africa.

Closing date: November 25 2020

Arena Holdings is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.