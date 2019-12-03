Arena Holdings seeks junior audio producer

Position: Junior audio producer (contract)
Reporting to: Head of multimedia
We are looking for a multi-talented audio producer to work in our multimedia team creating and managing audio content – some original, some not – for Arena Holdings websites – including TimesLIVE, BusinessLIVE and SowetanLIVE.
The position is multi-faceted and the candidate will be involved in all levels of the production process.
The candidate must show passion for the medium.
Main responsibilities:
• Writing, producing, recording, editing and publishing audio content in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to our audience.
• Writing text articles to accompany audio and associated material.
• Repurpose audio from existing video content and ensure proper publishing across group
• Record, edit and create audio file from all scheduled in-house podcasts
• Assist in the overall production of in-house podcasts, including organising people and interviews
• Contribute to the development of new audio series for the group as and when needed
• Source supplementary links, pictures, audio material and videos where necessary.
• Collaborate with head of multimedia to fine tune content when required
• Regular diary co-ordination with the group title editors.
• Weekend and after-hours work will be required at times.
• Keep abreast of current trends in the podcasting industry across editorial, product and revenue
Required skills and attributes:
• Solid knowledge of the South African and global podcasting industry. But most importantly, be passionate about it and want to learn more.
• Good audio editing skills
• Proficiency in Adobe Audition and related audio editing software
• Good people skills; be able to be patient in a busy newsroom and be flexible
• Excellent writing skills and command of the English language.
• Superior time management and communication skills
• Confidence in coordinating, organising and conducting interviews
Skills that would be an advantage:
• Multimedia, radio and/or TV experience
• Experience in a digital role in a newsroom
Qualifications and experience:
• Bachelor’s degree/diploma in journalism or a related field
• Current driver’s licence
CVs and a short cover letter should be addressed to:
Scott Peter Smith
Head of Multimedia
smiths@tisoblackstar.co.za
CLOSING DATE: 8 DEC 2019