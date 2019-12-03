Arena Holdings seeks junior audio producer

Position: Junior audio producer (contract)

Reporting to: Head of multimedia

We are looking for a multi-talented audio producer to work in our multimedia team creating and managing audio content – some original, some not – for Arena Holdings websites – including TimesLIVE, BusinessLIVE and SowetanLIVE.

The position is multi-faceted and the candidate will be involved in all levels of the production process.

The candidate must show passion for the medium.

Main responsibilities:

• Writing, producing, recording, editing and publishing audio content in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to our audience.

• Writing text articles to accompany audio and associated material.

• Repurpose audio from existing video content and ensure proper publishing across group

• Record, edit and create audio file from all scheduled in-house podcasts

• Assist in the overall production of in-house podcasts, including organising people and interviews

• Contribute to the development of new audio series for the group as and when needed

• Source supplementary links, pictures, audio material and videos where necessary.

• Collaborate with head of multimedia to fine tune content when required

• Regular diary co-ordination with the group title editors.

• Weekend and after-hours work will be required at times.

• Keep abreast of current trends in the podcasting industry across editorial, product and revenue

Required skills and attributes:

• Solid knowledge of the South African and global podcasting industry. But most importantly, be passionate about it and want to learn more.

• Good audio editing skills

• Proficiency in Adobe Audition and related audio editing software

• Good people skills; be able to be patient in a busy newsroom and be flexible

• Excellent writing skills and command of the English language.

• Superior time management and communication skills

• Confidence in coordinating, organising and conducting interviews

Skills that would be an advantage:

• Multimedia, radio and/or TV experience

• Experience in a digital role in a newsroom

Qualifications and experience:

• Bachelor’s degree/diploma in journalism or a related field

• Current driver’s licence

CVs and a short cover letter should be addressed to:

Scott Peter Smith

Head of Multimedia

smiths@tisoblackstar.co.za

CLOSING DATE: 8 DEC 2019