Business Day and BusinessLIVE seek a National news editor

Position: National news editor

Reporting to: Editor/deputy editor

Department: Business Day

Location: Johannesburg

Position overview

Business Day and BusinessLIVE are looking for a national news editor to drive coverage of politics, economics and other news. We’re seeking an applicant with top-notch editing and writing skills, who can quickly commission, edit and publish relevant and informed articles on Business Day’s digital platform, as well as the newspaper itself. The successful candidate should have exceptional organisational skills, as well as being able to motivate staff in a challenging editorial environment.

Main responsibilities

Deliver quality and extensive coverage for digital products in the stream;

Manage an editorial team;

Work professionally and ethically;

Manage the production of journalism that is well-edited for balance, accuracy and legal considerations;

Drive strategic planning of news coverage;

Manage major event coverage;

Oversee long-term planning diary;

Commission quick well-written, relevant, accurate and balanced news stories;

Liaise with other section editors and reporters regarding stories for follow- up;

Work to established style;

Ensure delivery of high-quality stories with immediacy;

Demonstrate resourcefulness, attention to detail and the ability to produce journalism with speed, accuracy and clarity;

Proven ability to write clearly and authoritatively; and

A receptiveness to feedback and openness to change.

Skills, attributes and attitudes

Be self-motivated with ability to lead and work within a team.

Qualifications and experience

Relevant diploma/degree;

At least seven years’ experience in journalism;

A demonstrated knowledge of politics and economics;

Excellent newsgathering, research, editing and writing skills;

Ability to work quickly and accurately under pressure;

Excellent communication skills; and

Unimpeachable integrity.

Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter and two references to managing editor Kevin O’Grady at ogradyk@businesslive.co.za.

Closing date: November 20 2020

Arena Holdings is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.