Business Day seeks a Companies editor

Companies editor

Reporting to: Business Day editor/deputy editor

Department: Editorial

Location: Johannesburg

Position overview

Business Day is looking for a companies editor to co-ordinate our company-news coverage for BusinessLIVE, our digital business platform, and Business Day. We’re seeking an applicant with news-editing and writing skills who has a nose for news and a good sense of what our readers want to see online and in print. Applicants should have a demonstrated knowledge of business and finance and be able to quickly commission, edit and publish relevant and informed articles. The position involves liaising with reporters and editors to ensure the best possible coverage of the companies sector.

Main responsibilities

Deliver quality and extensive companies coverage in digital and print products;

Being comfortable with constant deadlines throughout the day, in line with our “digital-first” strategy;

Quick editing skills to ensure stories provide a full picture timeously;

Manage fast, digital- and print-news coverage;

Ensure journalism is produced at a consistently high standard;

Previous experience at a news-wire agency or web publication will stand candidates in good stead;

The ability to contribute original ideas for illustrations, especially for the web; and

Contribute to building a digital audience.​

Minimum qualifications and requirements

Relevant diploma/degree;

At least seven years’ experience in journalism;

A demonstrated knowledge of finance and business;

Excellent organisational and editing;

Ability to work quickly and accurately under pressure;

Excellent communication skills; and

Unimpeachable integrity.

Personal skills/attributes

Be self-motivated with an ability to lead and work within a team.

Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter and two references to mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Closing date: 19 February 2020

Arena Holdings is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.