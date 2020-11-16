Business Day seeks a fast-news editor

Position: Early fast-news editor

Reporting to: Editor/deputy editor

Department: Editorial

Location: Johannesburg

Position overview

Business Day is looking for a fast-news editor covering primarily companies and markets news on an early shift for BusinessLIVE, our digital business platform. We’re seeking an applicant with news-editing and writing skills who has a nose for a good sense of what our digital readers want to see in the peak-traffic morning hours. Applicants should have a demonstrated knowledge of business and finance and be able to quickly copy-taste, edit, write and publish relevant and informed articles. The position also involves commissioning and liaising with reporters. The successful candidate should be an active participant on social media, or at least demonstrate a working knowledge of digital platforms.

Main responsibilities

Produce quick, short, well-written, relevant, accurate and balanced news stories;

Liaise with other section editors and reporters regarding stories that require following up during the day;

Work to established style;

Ensure delivery of high-quality stories with immediacy;

Resourcefulness, attention to detail and the ability to file with speed, accuracy and clarity;

Proven ability to write clearly and authoritatively; and

Receptiveness to feedback and openness to change.

Skills, attributes and attitudes

Be self-motivated with ability to lead and work within a team.

Qualifications and experience

Relevant diploma/degree;

At least five years’ experience in journalism;

A demonstrated knowledge of finance and business;

Excellent newsgathering, research and writing skills;

Ability to work quickly and accurately under pressure;

Excellent communication skills;

Unimpeachable integrity; and

An ability to work early shifts.

Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter and two references to managing editor Kevin O’Grady at ogradyk@businesslive.co.za.

Closing date: November 20 2020

Arena Holdings is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.