Business Times seeks senior reporter

Publication: Business Times

Reporting to: Executive editor Business Times

Location: Johannesburg

Purpose of the Job:

To identify, investigate and write in-depth, unique business news reports of national interest for Business Times and related platforms.

Main Responsibilities/Outcomes:

Break unique hard-news stories ahead of competitors

Identify and pursue investigative business journalism pieces

Write news features and analysis pieces

Investigate background reports

Establish and maintain an extensive contact base with senior executives in business and key people in government with a view to sourcing stories

Work to established style and deadlines

Ensure delivery of high-quality stories

Perform any other duty as is reasonably assigned by line manager.

Skills and Attributes:

An ability to write with flair and accuracy

The ability to generate story ideas, identify interesting industry trends and keep abreast of developments in the sectors covered

An understanding of JSE-listed companies, and an ability to go beyond the numbers to tell compelling stories

A keen interest in uncovering the backstory behind corporate news and events

An understanding of the economy and how it affects companies

The ability to work in a high-pressure environment and consistently deliver quality content

The successful candidate will be motivated, able to work independently, be a team player and work irregular hours.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

Relevant diploma/degree or equivalent;

At least 10 years’ experience in journalism;

A good general knowledge.

Applications deadline: 15 January 2020

E-mail subject line: Business Times senior reporter

Your CV and cover letter should be addressed to: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Arena Holdings is an affirmative action employer and preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Should we not respond to you in the next 21 days, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.