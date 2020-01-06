Business Times seeks senior reporter

Here’s your chance to join the team at one of SA’s most innovative publishers
Publication: Business Times
Reporting to: Executive editor Business Times
Location: Johannesburg
Purpose of the Job:
To identify, investigate and write in-depth, unique business news reports of national interest for Business Times and related platforms.
Main Responsibilities/Outcomes:
- Break unique hard-news stories ahead of competitors
- Identify and pursue investigative business journalism pieces
- Write news features and analysis pieces
- Investigate background reports
- Establish and maintain an extensive contact base with senior executives in business and key people in government with a view to sourcing stories
- Work to established style and deadlines
- Ensure delivery of high-quality stories
- Perform any other duty as is reasonably assigned by line manager.
Skills and Attributes:
- An ability to write with flair and accuracy
- The ability to generate story ideas, identify interesting industry trends and keep abreast of developments in the sectors covered
- An understanding of JSE-listed companies, and an ability to go beyond the numbers to tell compelling stories
- A keen interest in uncovering the backstory behind corporate news and events
- An understanding of the economy and how it affects companies
- The ability to work in a high-pressure environment and consistently deliver quality content
- The successful candidate will be motivated, able to work independently, be a team player and work irregular hours.
Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:
- Relevant diploma/degree or equivalent;
- At least 10 years’ experience in journalism;
- A good general knowledge.
Applications deadline: 15 January 2020
E-mail subject line: Business Times senior reporter
Your CV and cover letter should be addressed to: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Arena Holdings is an affirmative action employer and preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Should we not respond to you in the next 21 days, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.