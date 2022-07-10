Call for applications: AIJC2022 Fellowships

The African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) offers a limited number of fellowships for participation in this three-day celebration of the continent’s investigative reporting. This year the conference will return to a face-to-face event in Johannesburg, Oct 31 – Nov 2 and will offer inspiring talks, engagement, networking and cutting-edge training in a range of skills.

The conference will be in English and French. More information at www.aijc.africa

Fellowships are open to journalists with a proven track record in investigative journalism who want to develop their skills and network with their colleagues.

The Fellowship will cover flights to Johannesburg, airport transfers, accommodation in single rooms, transport to and from the conference, meals and conference fees. It does not cover home-country transport, visa costs, personal in-country transport and hotel incidentals.

Fellows will be asked to produce at least one piece of content arising out of the conference.

You will require a passport valid for a minimum of six months after the conference, and be available to travel from Sunday, Oct 30, to Wed / Thurs Nov 2 / 3 (depending on flight availability).

To apply, please fill in this form: https://bit.ly/3nvedGp.

Also, send your CV to conference@journalism.co.za by July 31, 2022.

Special consideration will be given to those who submit a short video on what the conference means to them. All applications will be acknowledged on receipt and a final decision on places will be made by Monday, August 18, 2022.