CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: Criminal Justice Reporting grants 2020

Journalists are encouraged to submit quality, original proposals to highlight cases that point to broader systemic issues within the criminal justice system.

The Wits Justice Project (WJP) is inviting journalists to submit proposals for reporting grants of up to R25 000 for in-depth investigations focused on criminal justice and related issues. See How to apply and Potential focus areas below.

The WJP is a project of the Journalism Department of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. We investigate miscarriages of justice related to the criminal justice system, such as wrongful convictions, torture and prison conditions

The following are potential focus areas to guide applicants:

Wrongful convictions and exonerations

Overcrowding in detention facilities

Criminal justice legislation (e.g. sentencing and bail laws)

Torture and abuse of inmates

These are suggested areas of focus but journalists can also pursue others, as long as the focus is within the broad criminal justice framework and focus on interesting and challenging public interest themes. All applications will be handled with strict confidentiality and will be reviewed by a panel selected by the Wits Journalism.

How to apply

Please address an email with the heading APPLICATION: CRIMINAL JUSTICE REPORTING GRANT and containing the following items (in attachments in MS Word or PDF formats) to simoniah.mashangoane@wits.ac.za

Applicant CV including list of previous reporting

Proposal for the story to be investigated, a brief report of WHAT will be investigated and HOW, including a methodology for how and where the investigation will be undertaken

An indication of where the investigation will be published (where possible a letter of interest from a publisher)

A detailed budget of no more than R25 000.

For any further questions please contact the WJP Project Coordinator – Simoniah Mashangoane – simoniah.mashangoane@wits.ac.za