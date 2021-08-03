Call for applications: Grants to investigate environmental crimes in Africa

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, working with the Henry Nxumalo Foundation and the Oxpeckers Centre for Investigative Environmental Journalism, is offering grants to journalists to investigate environmental crime in Africa.

The grants are intended to enable and encourage the exposure of environmental crime of any sort and to give journalists the time and resources to do this kind of reporting. Grants will range from $1 000 to $5 000, depending on the scope of the investigation, and the work must be completed within four months.

Any journalist or team of journalists may apply, and the work may be done in any medium/media.

We favour work which is in the public interest, aims to reveal new information, is in-depth and investigative in nature and uses innovative techniques, approaches or technologies.

We encourage applications from both experienced and new journalists. We may be able to offer mentors for the less experienced.

Grant decisions are made by a panel of experts and are treated confidentially.

It will be your responsibility to get the material published/broadcast. Please indicate to us where you intend to publish/broadcast. An expression of interest from the publisher/broadcaster will assist your application.

We will publish on our websites and retain the right to use the material for publicity purposes.

Applicants must complete this form: shorturl.at/mABKT

Applicants should also submit a CV, a budget and where possible an expression of interest from a publisher/broadcaster. These should be sent to: GrantApplicantsAfrica@gmail.com

Closing date: August 31, 2021.