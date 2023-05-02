Call for applications: grants to investigate health issues in 2023

The Wits Centre for Journalism’s African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) is offering grants to journalists to investigate health issues in seven African countries: Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, Lesotho, Swaziland and South Africa. The grants are supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The grants are intended to enable and encourage knowledge and awareness of health issues among journalists, to encourage the exposure of health issues and to give journalists the time and resources to do in-depth, investigative reporting. Grants will range from $1 000 to $3 000, depending on the scope of the investigation, and the work must be completed within three months.

Any journalist or team of journalists may apply, and the work may be done in any medium/media. You are not eligible if you have received a grant from us in the last two years. We favour work which is in the public interest, aims to reveal new information, is in-depth and investigative in nature and uses innovative techniques, approaches or technologies. We encourage applications from both experienced and new journalists. We may offer mentors for the less experienced.

Grant decisions are made by an independent panel of experts and are treated confidentially. It will be your responsibility to get the material published/broadcast. Please indicate to us where you intend to publish/broadcast. An expression of interest from the publisher/broadcaster will assist your application.

How to apply

Applicants must complete this form.

Applicants should also submit a CV, a budget and where possible an expression of interest from a publisher/broadcaster.

These should be sent to: HealthJournApplications@gmail.com

Closing date: 15 May 2023