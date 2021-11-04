Call for applications: Grants to investigate health issues

The Henry Nxumalo Foundation and the African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) are offering grants to journalists to investigate health and development issues in six African countries: Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa

The grants, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, are intended to enable and encourage high quality investigative reporting on health and development issues in African countries, to encourage the exposure of roadblocks to achieving health and development and to give journalists the time and resources to do this kind of reporting. Grants will range from $1 000 to $5 000, depending on the scope of the investigation, and the work must be completed within three months.

Any journalist or team of journalists may apply, and the work may be done in any medium.

We favour work which is in the public interest, aims to reveal new information, is in-depth and investigative in nature and uses innovative techniques, approaches or technologies.

We encourage applications from both experienced and new journalists. We may be able to offer mentors for the less experienced.

Grant decisions are made by an independent panel of experts and are treated confidentially.

It will be your responsibility to get the material published/broadcast. Please indicate to us where you intend to publish/broadcast. An expression of interest from the publisher/broadcaster will assist your application.

We will publish the output on our websites and retain the right to use the material for publicity purposes.

Join the meet and greet briefing on grant applications that the Henry Nxumalo Foundation are doing with the Pulitzer Centre here.

Applicants must complete this form: https://forms.gle/UPkqvqcz1yTsjk328

Applicants should also submit a CV, a budget and where possible an expression of interest from a publisher/broadcaster. These should be sent to: HealthJournApplications@gmail.com

Closing date: November 15, 2021.