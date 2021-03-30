Call for Applications: Ruth First Fellowship

The Ruth First Fellowship is a prestigious award made by the University of Witwatersrand that enables journalists, writers, researchers, film makers or photographers to pursue in-depth projects that can be presented in ways that influence thinking, discussion and debate in South Africa. Our goal is to support a new generation of public intellectuals capable of immersing themselves deeply in the most pressing issues and ideas of the day, engage in original research and to tell great stories – presenting their work in ways that can engage a new generation of audiences.

Ruth First was a journalist, activist, researcher and intellectual. She was assassinated in exile by the apartheid government.

The fellowship is intended to allow Fellows to pursue an in-depth project of original research. It should be ground-breaking and in keeping with the tradition of Ruth First’s politically and socially relevant research and journalism.

For more details on this Fellowship and how to apply

Applications close on Friday, 16 April 2021.